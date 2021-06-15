AmperAge Electric Yacht Concept Hints at the Future of Summer Boating Homes

Anytime you hear the word yacht, you probably start imagining some massive vessel meant to cover entire oceans in one go. Sure, the AmperAge may not be the largest or even the most powerful yacht design around, but it has everything it needs to become the sort of vessel that everyone owns, a sort of Tesla of the seas, if you will.
Sure, it may be a rudimentary design, but the two crews responsible for this concept are Ameta Shipbuilding, and Max Zhivov yacht design studio. Ameta is a Russian shipyard that specializes in vessels ranging from day boats to motor yachts, and even commercial and passenger ships, while Max Zhivov design studio, on the other hand, specializes mostly in houseboat designs. Put the two together in the same room and the result is a yacht meant for living life on the seas.
At first glance, you may be reminded of what looks to be just the superstructure or wheelhouse of a standard superyacht. With a hull design aimed at doing nothing more than supporting the structure atop, you can’t expect to be going very fast either, after all, try eating dinner while cruising faster than five knots.
The hull design is perfect for providing a living space and includes thermal insulation, large glass window walls, and room for up to six people in up to three cabins. There's also a large saloon at the bow which houses the control station. The remaining front half of the AmperAge is designated for a kitchen unit, dining table, and surrounding double sofa.
Aft on the vessel is where the owner’s cabin is found and furnished with a double sofa bed, wardrobe, and working desk in case you’ve managed to live the digital nomad life. A small beach deck/patio section is also available and leads to the upper deck.
Even though this vessel is just a concept, Ameta does mention that if they get around to building any AmperAge vessels, they will be using Vetus electric propulsion motors, a brand with more than fifty years of experience in marine engines. You’ll even be able to select how much power you want your boat to include.
Last but not least, what sort of “yacht” would be complete if it didn’t include a sauna or jacuzzi. On the lower deck of the AmperAge, you’ll find a shower and toilet facilities alongside a sauna, ready to destress you and your guests. Throw in space for a few waterslides and an inflatable raft and what more could you want from your eco-friendly and water-faring home?
