U.S. Marine Corps Gears Up for Explosive Action With New Lethal Rocket Launcher

The U.S. Marine Corps has begun to receive a new, explosive rocket launcher that will deliver more protection and lethality in urban areas. This new rocket has a range that is greater than any of the forces' existing shoulder-launched rocket systems.
Called the M3A1 Multi-Role Anti-Armor Anti-Personnel Weapons System or MAAWS, the new explosive rocket launcher was first deployed to the infantry Marines in Camp Lejeune in North Carolina in May. The MAAWS is a reusable, long-range rocket system designed to enhance shoulder-fired rocket capabilities.
It will supplement the Mk153 Shoulder-Launched Multipurpose Assault Weapon (SMAW), a rocket system that was first deployed to Marines in 1984 and has undergone various upgrades since then. Compared to the SMAW, the new rocket launcher has an increased range and can blast moving targets, increasing the accuracy and overall lethality of infantry squads.
The system is made of an M3A1 Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle, a fire-control system, and a backup reflex sight which can be utilized when the primary optic malfunctions. It includes munitions that have destruction capabilities such as obscuration, anti-personnel, armor penetration, bunker- and hardened-facility penetration.
It's also capable of "firing illumination, smoke, and airburst rounds." This will allow the warfighter to engage the enemy in defilade, reinforced bunkers, and structures. The MAAWS will also complement the M72 Light Anti-Tank Weapon's explosive power, which is a portable, one-shot anti-tank weapon.
The increased lethality aids the Marine Corps in meeting future force design goals. Thanks to the MAAWS' overall capabilities, the platoons will be able to operate in more scattered locations. This will allow lower-level units to control more battlespace as well.
The new rocket launcher was tested earlier this year in live-fire training events at the Schools of Infantry East and West by 100 Marines. According to Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Tomlinson, MCSC's infantry weapons officer, All Fleet Marines will acquire the MAAWS by the end of 2023. By 2025, every Marine Corps battalion is expected to be equipped with this new weapon.
