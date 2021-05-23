Get Invited to All the Parties With the Modular and Speedy Embrace Yacht

One team, Opalinski Design House, is known for designing some of the most amazing deck-oriented yachts around. One design, the Indah mega-yacht, you may have already heard of. That ship features and explosive beach deck which stunned the world.
Now, this Florida-based design house is at it again, albeit with a slightly smaller, but no less capable vessel. It’s been dubbed the Embrace and is a yacht design yet to be seen on waters, but when someone does put down the cash for the design, they’ll be receiving a craft so unique, they’ll be invited to all the parties, and possibly throw a few of their own.
Most of the inner workings of this ship are revealed on the designer’s website. However, the interior design is ultimately in the hands of the buyer, within functional parameters of course. To best understand the Embrace, it’ll help you to note that there are two functions the ship can achieve.
The first function is that of being a performance craft capable of thrilling speeds. The hull design is one frequently seen among high-speed boats that can easily reach speeds of 35 knots and above. This is also reflected in the length of the vessel. Most craft able to reach such high speeds tend to be smaller as to offer a higher level of maneuverability, after all, nobody wants to crash a multi-million-dollar boat.
Aft is really where the magic of the Embrace unfolds. You’ll notice that I have chosen my words wisely. As you can see, the beach deck holds the ability to nearly double, if not triple in size. This is done via the unfolding lateral walls of the hull.
Most likely setup on a hydraulic system, once you’ve arrived in whatever cove or bay you wish, at the press of a button the walls drop and a deck suitable for parties, lounging, and even dancing is revealed. This area can also be used as a space to dock tenders or other smaller craft.
Modular ability aside, even if you choose to keep the walls up, this space includes plenty of perks such as a jacuzzi or dipping pool, outdoor lounge or alfresco dining space, and of course a bar. After all, what’s there to do once you’re a millionaire. Drink up, but don’t drive. An overhead awning can also be activated in case shade is needed.
Another neat trick the ship includes is that of accessing the garage. Since size seems to be somewhat of an issue here, the aft lounge and pool lift on a set of hydraulic legs in order to offer access to your toys. I've yet to come across a design that can achieve something similar.
Imagine for a moment what your life would be like if you owned a vessel like this. Imagine the relaxation and the moments you could create. Now go out and make the money to buy something like this.
