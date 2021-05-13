Kappa Proposes a Dream Superyacht With Underwater Lounge and 3 Pools

But probably even the most expensive, innovative, and downright stunning superyachts of today would, if they could, dream themselves into Kappa. Kappa is the latest project from Bannenberg & Rowell, a superyacht concept that defies norms and expectations and stands out for the unlikely yet superb combination of contrasts.
Kappa is massive, coming in at 367 feet (112 meters) in length. It has three giant decks and a layered bow, packed with ultra-luxe amenities worthy of the exquisite tastes of the world’s richest. Even so, it stands out as ethereal and fluid and completely open to the elements in certain parts. That was the goal from the start, the London-based design studio tells Boat International.
The idea with this project, which is still listed as in development, was to create a superyacht that would create “a powerful sense of connectivity to the water.” It isn’t the first time a superyacht concept targets this goal, and in this particular case, it was achieved in two ways: open space wherever possible and vast glazing where it wasn’t. The result is a surprisingly fluid and dynamic silhouette, with a very sharp bow, an almost exo-skeletal foredeck, and soaring architecture that’s instantly memorable.
layered approach, with different elevations that lead to an isolated “island,” with tables for al fresco dining and lounge chairs. The deck that leads to it doubles as a crane that can lower the two tenders stored behind it to water. More relaxation areas are included here because let’s face it, it’s arguably the best spot on a yacht to give you that unbounded feeling and panoramic views.
The other standout feature of Kappa, which is sadly not included in any of the renders, is an underwater viewing lounge, or “amphi-lounge,” as the design studio calls it. It’s a special midship room under the water level, with walls of glass, where guests can gather and chill while watching the ever-changing underwater views. Like a personal submarine, but better because you wouldn’t have to leave the mothership or its comforts. If you wished to leave it, you could because this viewing lounge leads directly to a dive store.
Speaking of comforts, Kappa would have plenty of them, including no fewer than three pools of different sizes. There’s an infinity pool aft, on the beach club and right next to the fully-equipped gym, where the idea of airiness is again maximized. The stern features flying buttress ends, which give the impression of suspended structures. A secondary pool sits midships, while a third and smaller one is located on the foredeck.
Other amenities include a helipad, a tender garage with space for more water toys, and vast open spaces for socializing and entertaining. Given the size of this project, it wouldn’t be exactly far off to assume a cinema and other “standard” superyacht features would be present (spa, bars, discos, you name it). If they are, Bannenberg & Rowell is yet to detail them.
As the project develops, expect more details, like accommodation capabilities, estimated range, and top speed. Until then, Kappa remains a most beautiful dream, one that only a multi-millionaire with deep pockets can bring into reality.
Kappa is massive, coming in at 367 feet (112 meters) in length. It has three giant decks and a layered bow, packed with ultra-luxe amenities worthy of the exquisite tastes of the world’s richest. Even so, it stands out as ethereal and fluid and completely open to the elements in certain parts. That was the goal from the start, the London-based design studio tells Boat International.
The idea with this project, which is still listed as in development, was to create a superyacht that would create “a powerful sense of connectivity to the water.” It isn’t the first time a superyacht concept targets this goal, and in this particular case, it was achieved in two ways: open space wherever possible and vast glazing where it wasn’t. The result is a surprisingly fluid and dynamic silhouette, with a very sharp bow, an almost exo-skeletal foredeck, and soaring architecture that’s instantly memorable.
layered approach, with different elevations that lead to an isolated “island,” with tables for al fresco dining and lounge chairs. The deck that leads to it doubles as a crane that can lower the two tenders stored behind it to water. More relaxation areas are included here because let’s face it, it’s arguably the best spot on a yacht to give you that unbounded feeling and panoramic views.
The other standout feature of Kappa, which is sadly not included in any of the renders, is an underwater viewing lounge, or “amphi-lounge,” as the design studio calls it. It’s a special midship room under the water level, with walls of glass, where guests can gather and chill while watching the ever-changing underwater views. Like a personal submarine, but better because you wouldn’t have to leave the mothership or its comforts. If you wished to leave it, you could because this viewing lounge leads directly to a dive store.
Speaking of comforts, Kappa would have plenty of them, including no fewer than three pools of different sizes. There’s an infinity pool aft, on the beach club and right next to the fully-equipped gym, where the idea of airiness is again maximized. The stern features flying buttress ends, which give the impression of suspended structures. A secondary pool sits midships, while a third and smaller one is located on the foredeck.
Other amenities include a helipad, a tender garage with space for more water toys, and vast open spaces for socializing and entertaining. Given the size of this project, it wouldn’t be exactly far off to assume a cinema and other “standard” superyacht features would be present (spa, bars, discos, you name it). If they are, Bannenberg & Rowell is yet to detail them.
As the project develops, expect more details, like accommodation capabilities, estimated range, and top speed. Until then, Kappa remains a most beautiful dream, one that only a multi-millionaire with deep pockets can bring into reality.