Nuclear-Powered Earth 300 Superyacht Is Where Luxury and Science Meet

When you think of superyachts, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Probably not scientific research. Yet, this is exactly the purpose of the Earth 300, a 300-meter (984 feet) vessel that is more than a luxury yacht, more than a sustainable alternative to traditional boating, and even more than a scientific project.
Entrepreneur Aaron Olivera, founder of the Earth 300 project, worked with Ivan Salas Jefferson, founder of Iddes Yachts, to create a one-of-a-kind yacht that combines a futuristic design, green technology and research facilities. The Earth 300 is meant to bring together top scientists, students and private citizens, in an effort to spread awareness about environmental issues and actively contribute to ocean conservation research.
With a 300-meters length and 60-meters height, this minimalistic yacht looks even more impressive thanks to the 13-story glass sphere towards the stern. Believe it or not, this “Science Sphere” is where no less than 22 laboratories are built, ready for 160 scientists and 20 experts-in-residence. This is what makes the Earth 300 a floating research laboratory, but one where scientists “are treated as rock stars.” Not only will the laboratories have top-notch technologies at their disposal, but the Earth 300 promises to be the first ship to have the latest quantum computer on board.
And what will the 20 students and 40 VIP guests be doing while the scientists are working? Well, partaking in citizen science, of course - which means that they won’t have a separate and different experience, but rather engage in the overall ocean observation project.
Aaron Olivera’s superyacht is set to launch in 2025. However, this ambitious goals could also become the cause of a delay. In order to be entirely emission-free, the Earth 300 is designed to integrate the marine version of a Molten Salt Nuclear Reactor (m-MSR), which is still a work-in-progress. When it does, it will become the first entirely sustainable yacht, but that might take longer than initially planned.
