Not every industry is currently suffering financial losses these days. For example, the boating and yachting world sees one of the highest growths. Take the new Azimut as the perfect example of the lifestyles some people lead.

Azimut 53 Looks Small but Packs Impeccable Luxury Lifestyle and Taste

16 Mar 2021, 19:21 UTC ·
The vessel you see here is the new Azimut 53, part of the Flybridge Collection. If you don’t know anything about Azimut, that's not a problem, but I must say that you’ve probably seen their boats and yachts if you ever traveled to the Caribbean or Mediterranean coasts. Born in 1969, when Paolo Vitelli began chartering sailing boats, this team has come to be known as a go-to for yachting of nearly any style.

The Azimut 53, like all other vessels this team builds, is meant to showcase not only the luxurious lifestyles of the rich but feature several technological advancements aimed at boosting efficiency, power, and comfort.

As with other ships that make it from idea to reality, the 53 is the work of more than just one team. Sure, Azimut is responsible for the build, hull design, and even the interior, but the exterior styling and concept bears the signature of Alberto Mancini Yacht Designs. Together, they are responsible for this wonder and many more to come.

Overall, the ship is 16.78 meters (55 feet) long, including pulpit, with a 30-ton displacement when fully loaded. Unlike other craft in the same class, it features a squared bow, whose tip is chopped to offer greater living space. There, you’ll find a forward-facing sofa and a set of lounge beds suitable for three sun-kissed bodies. Guests can also use an awningsitting on four carbon fiber poles in case things get too hot.

Heading aft, you’ll arrive at an exterior lounging area with an L-shaped sofa and table, suitable for all guests aboard. What Azimut did to maximize space on such a seemingly small ship was to move all staircases to the starboard side of the ship. That allows for the remainder of the space to be designated for social and living areas.

The main deck interior also includes the helm station, supported by ample living and lounging spaces with multiple sofas and tables. Access is achieved aft but requires you to pass through the kitchen; you’ll soon agree it’s perfect. Before you even enter, the first thing you’ll notice is a bar set equipped with coolers for the bubbly. Once inside, a massive fridge, sink, cooker, dishwasher, and even wine cooler are available. To top it all off, storage space is more than ample.

The ship's lower deck is reserved for guest and owner’s quarters, beautifully arranged to fit a total of six guests. A room for your VIP guests is set up in the bow, a pair of twin beds mid-ship, and finally, the owner's loft, aft. To try and explain how and what goes where to achieve this elegant interior wouldn’t do the Azimut any justice, but a picture is worth a thousand words.

Finally, the fly deck is the main attraction for the 53. A comfortable, large and elegant space features three forward-facing lounge beds, a wine bar, barbeque, and another sofa suitable for a few guests—just the perfect place to be as you ride into port. If things get too hot, this area can be covered with an awning, too; upon request, even a hardtop.

Down on the beach club, instead of a garage for toys, a room is available for one crew member. It comes equipped with a bed, power outlets, toilet, and a window to let in natural light. Personally, I find this room just to my liking; I'm a writer, and I like spaces that are all to myself sometimes; they help with creativity.

In the power department, the 53 includes two Volvo IPS 950 engines with 725 hp (735 PS), enough to kick this hunk of shiny metal to top speeds of 31 knots, with a cruising speed of 26 knots. When’s the last time you cruised around at 26 knots sipping champagne? If you like it, go and get it, but have at least a million dollars to spend as the price range for an Azimut craft is anywhere from $550,000 to $1,500,000 or even more.

