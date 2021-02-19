The Stefania Is a Freshly Launched Gold Wonder From Dynamiq Yachts

February 8, 2021, is the day in history that should be known as Stefania Day. Why? Because that’s the day the Stefania yacht, the one you can drool over in the gallery, was launched. Sure, you’ve seen yachts before here on autoevolution, but not like this one.
For you to get a clear picture of what to expect from this yacht, you first need to know a few things about its builders. The first and most involved group is the shipyard where all the pieces were assembled, in this case, Tuscan coast’s very own Dynamiq. This fairly young team (founded in 2014), led by Sergei Dobroserdov, is packed full of world thinkers, engineers, and naval architects. You may have heard of them from projects they’ve developed in conjunction with Studio F.A. Porsche.
Next up, the naval architecture was handled by Van Oossanen Naval Architects from the Netherlands, the exterior by Monaco-based studio Dobroserdov Design, and the interior by Giuseppina Arena from Miami. All in all, this worldwide collaboration resulted in a yacht that can travel across the Atlantic, making it suitable for both the Mediterranean and the Caribbean in the same year.
floating hunk of metal up to 20 knots with a range of 3,000 mi (4,828 km).
Something you’ll also notice when looking at this ship is the owner's flair. Like most other vessels which end up being built, the owner(s) surely had an input in the designs. After all, when you buy a ship that starts off at €15,000,000 ($18,134,250 at the current exchange rates), you better be damn sure you have a say about what, when, where, why, and even how. But remember, that’s just the starting price. By then end of it all, who knows how much it really ended up costing.
For accommodations, ten guests can be housed in five Art Deco staterooms, while the owner is nurtured in a full-beam master suite. The main salon features full height windows with sliding doors in the dining area and customized furniture from Fendi Casa. Nothing to see really, just another brand of ritzy interior furniture. Actually, one thing you may notice in the gallery is the lack of any interior photos. It seems that the owners of this ship don’t want you knowing what their house looks like on the inside; can you blame them, though?
Some of that next-level comfort and performance takes place in the form of an over-sized pool, beach club, sundeck, jacuzzi, sunbeds and pads, and even an entertainment area. There’s also a convertible lounge area aft that lets you sit back and look at the stars.
The only downside I can think of regarding this ship is the fact that I don't know the owners. That would have been one hell of a weekend. Nonetheless, if you’re out in the Mediterranean or the Caribbean, try looking out for this ship. Maybe, just maybe, you can find an excuse to take a tour.
