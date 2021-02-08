Maharani Yacht Concept Is Impeccable Luxury Fit for a Maharaja, Crafted With VR

What we see in the cover photo folks is known as the Maharani from Vripack. Never heard of this team? Well, most people haven’t, but that doesn’t change the fact that a huge boat and yachting history is behind the company.
Vripack has been around since 1961 when founder Dick Boon decided to start his own yachting practice. Since then, Vripack has created over 7,400 designs, some of which are real and some concepts, such as the Maharani. But a concept from a team with such a history is bound to be a bit more than just a visual representation. Usually, when a company this established creates a concept, it’s to show what it can do for a potential client.
Kicking things off, the Maharani isn’t the largest concept we’ve seen, coming in with a length of only 50 m (165 ft). But in that seemingly small space, you'll see wonders of design and luxury that very few other vessels showcase.
In order to achieve the most realistic design possible, Vripack relied on a variety of design techniques. However, it was the use of virtual reality that really allowed the team an insider's view of the ship, allowing them to manipulate absolutely every aspect to their desires.
Aboard the ship, only a team of ten crew members and ten guests, including the owner, can be accommodated. That’s not to say it can’t fit any more than that, but who really wants people passed out drunk on their leather and suede sofas or lounging areas? After all, just take a look at that friggin interior!
From the images we see, only one includes a different flooring style. This is also where you'll find an interior hot tub and minibar ready to offer a relaxing evening. You can also see a large lounge bed that you can basically crawl into from the hot tub. I wonder if this space can be closed off for some private moments.
One thing we couldn’t figure out, as there are no floorplans available, is which room is the owner’s loft. The images portray rooms so luxuriously appointed that we could easily mistake the entertainment area for a bedroom, a guest suite for the owner’s loft, and vice versa. The only space where this probably won’t with happen is the kitchen.
Personally, I think this team has done one hell of a job in creating the next billionaire vessel to hit open waters. All that’s needed now is some time and the right person to run across this article. Hey you, right person. If you’re reading this, click here and call Vripack, but only if you’ve got the cash.
