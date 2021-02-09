Freshly Announced Prestige X70 Yacht Is the Fully Customizable Boat of the Year

One of these so-called small vessels is the one you see in the cover photo. It’s known as the Prestige X70 and it should be ready this year. But I warn you, it may not the only one.
This ravishing creature is created by Prestige-Yachts. This company traces its history back to 1957 when Henri Jeanneau decided to take the powerboating business into his own hands. However, it wasn’t until 1989 that the first Prestige vessel, the Prestige 41, was launched.
Since then, this company has embedded itself into the minds and pockets of some of the wealthiest humans on the planet. After all, if you’ve had a look in the gallery, you understand why. Just look at what over 30 years of yachting experience can achieve.
Now we’re starting to get an idea of what we’re in for. The first trait to note about this vessel is its size. Rather than being some gigantic, no-room-to-park-it kind of beast, it’s a reserved luxurious craft fit for some of the most intimate weekends you’ll ever experience.
What I enjoy the most about this freshly launched vessel is the actual acquisition experience. More specifically, what happens if you try to buy one. Well, the first thing to note is that this vessel is meant to be mass-produced. As a result, we should see more than one racing around the Bahamas. But not all is lost.
If you check out the manufacturer's website, what happens when you show interest in this vessel is that Prestige will have you run through a configurator so that you can create your own unique X70. For example, you can select the number of staterooms and the woodwork while even being able to select the number of staircases that lead to the flybridge. Even things like upholstery, exterior layout, whether you want a grill or not, and even household appliances are things you can customize from an array of options Prestige puts at your disposal.
However, it seems that this particular yacht Prestige presents in the photos includes several options in order to show potential customers the level of comfort that can be attained with this company. At the rear, we can see the beach club option in full swing, ready with a folding lounge bed and aft platform to kick your feet in the water.
the design and nice to look at, but also includes function; that of keeping everything nice and dry after a dip in the sea. The hearty use of wood is also balanced by an array of materials and surfaces from semiprecious metal accents to black glass and a white hull offering that classic boating look we’ve come to love over the years.
At the bow, we can see a forward-facing lounging area being overlooked by the flybridge up top. It's also on the highest deck that we find space for an outdoor dining area and more lounging aft. The main deck, too, includes an array of options for the floorplan. For example, you can choose to include an interior dining space while offering outdoor lounging or vice versa.
If this boat winks at you and you end up buying one, do let us know how much you ended up spending on it. We’ve done a bit of research, and even though it’s hard to pinpoint an exact price for this highly modular vessel, we find an average rate of £2.1 million, which is the equivalent of about $2.89 million. Now go get one.
