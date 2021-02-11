$775,000 Will Buy You the Tatiana Superyacht, but Only for One Week

What you're looking at, folks, is called the Tatiana. And yes, it’s named after my mother. But unlike my mother, it’s a vessel that is currently up for charter in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean seas. However, don’t get your hopes up just yet of taking it for a spin. With a rate of $775,000 a week plus expenses, it’s a far-cry for us ordinary people. So, until you or I become millionaires or even billionaires, all we have is this text to help us dream a little. Not to mention the gallery, which is sure to give you the best idea possible.
Now, let’s get to know the Tatiana and understand why just renting it costs us so much. Note that whenever a ship like this is built, it’s rarely the work of only one team. In this case, three teams were involved in the project.
The body design you see is the work of Turkish Unique Yacht Design. If you haven’t heard of them, welcome to the club. They are a fairly new crew founded in 2010 by Emrecan Özgün. Since then, they have unveiled Turkey’s largest yacht in its category, the Tatiana; yes, the same one we’re talking about here.
H2 Yacht Design. We’ve already featured a number of this team's works and collaborations here on our site. However, a quick recap brings to light that it's been around since 1994 and is responsible for numerous interior and exterior designs, some of which are concepts and others, like the Tatiana, real builds.
Finally, the builder or shipyard to put these two visions together is also Turkey-based Bilgin Yachts. Now, this is a team that knows how to get things done. Since 1929, this family-owned business has produced and continues to produce some of the most extravagant ships around. Today, the team consists of over 400 skilled craftsmen and women, operating in six facilities throughout Turkey.
That’s a lot of teamwork if you ask me. But in the end, the result is absolutely spectacular. Overall, the ship comes in with a length of 80 m or 263 ft. In that space, you can find more luxury and style than in a five-star resort. And best of all, everything is reserved only for 12 guests that are to be pampered by 25 crew members. Except for the captain, he’ll just be keeping everyone alive.
relaxing and intimate moment away from the crowd.
The interior, in my opinion, is even more amazing than the exterior design. It really shows that H2 went to town on expressing its very best. Let’s take the main saloon as an example. White leathers accented with black trim are cradling velvet pillows that seem to blend perfectly with the use of semi-precious metals and LED strip lighting. Glass backdrops offer a feeling of a much larger space and help illuminate the area.
Granite, marble, wood, and carpet flooring can be found throughout the ship. Bars, and lounges, equipped with pool tables, pianos, and giant flat-screen TVs, are the norm here. There's even a fully stocked gym with cardio and strength training.
One issue I ran into personally while looking at the gallery was trying to identify which of the images includes the owner's loft. All of the rooms are so tastefully balanced using a diverse range of materials and architecture that I myself wouldn’t care in which I'm housed.
I don’t think anyone from my social standing would care what room they sleep in as long as they’re on the guest list. Heck, give me the beach deck, I've slept on beaches before. I won’t mind at all.
