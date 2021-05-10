Focus Power 36 Offers Off-Grid Living Aboard a Fully Customizable Yacht

autoevolution
If you've been keeping in touch with recent trends, you'd know that the yachting industry has been seeing explosive growth. Focus Motor Yachts is part of that growth.

10 May 2021, 11:23 UTC
Everyone loves some fun in the sun. To help you achieve an accessible and luxurious experience, Focus Motor Yachts should be one of the companies in your field of vision. This Amsterdam-based boat builder includes designs by British Naval Architect Tony Castro.

Tony Castro Yachts is the sort of team that’s been around longer than I've been alive, over 40 years. Today, they are responsible for over 500 yacht designs, and responsible for the birth of over 10,000 vessels worldwide. From sailboats to yachts and superyachts, this team handles it all.

Being led by a team with this much experience, you can expect Focus to offer some amazing vessels. The Focus Power 36 is one of those vessels, and it won’t run you an arm and a leg to own or even charter. Before I get into the thick of it, take a moment and really analyze the gallery. That way, you’ll be able to clearly understand what it is I'm blabbering about over here.

Overall, the 36 comes in with an overall length of 11 meters (36 feet) and a beam of 3,49 meters (11.45 feet). A decent amount of space for a vessel that includes a base price of only $236,000 (€193,920 at current exchange rates). Sure, for that price you’ll only be getting a hull and two Mercury diesel engines, but once you’re done optimizing the boat to your tastes, you’ll still fall under the $400,000 (€328,680 at current exchange rates) range, depending on your needs, that’s not to say you can’t easily climb beyond that.

The exterior of the vessel is clean cut and includes a reinforced deep-V hull. With this hull design, the 36 can be mounted with twin 370-horsepower engines that will zip you around at speeds of 50 knots. Long Veneto Vetro windows run along the sides of the hull to offer awesome sea views.

The upper deck of the 36 is arranged in such a way as to maximize space and amenities. Aft you’ll find a beach deck that includes plenty of lounging space and access to the rest of the vessel. Towards the bow, another large lounge awaits you and your guests with access to the helm. Silicon-based leather furnishings keeps things easy to clean.

At the bow of the vessel, another lounging area is found. Sure, it may not be a jacuzzi, but imagine for a moment what that would be like at 50-knot speeds. Not so nice anymore. I'll take the lounge beds.

Down below, the living spaces are revealed. Only two bedrooms and another lounge or galley are available aboard the 36, but it’s more than enough to get you feeling like you own the place. Oak furniture with Majilite leather is accented with semiprecious metals and a well-balanced interior lighting. A full-blown kitchen with all the goods to whip up a five-course meal is also available.

What I personally enjoy most about the 36 is the way it’s designed. If you happen to make it to the manufacturer’s website, you may notice a striking similarity in the customization process to that of building a high-class RV. Why do I say this? Well, I configured my own Focus Power 36, and as I was going through the steps, I felt as if I was customizing a mobile home, without the wheels.

Several systems that offer even more of a home feel are the endless electrical, heating, and water system. You’ll find a 12-volt system, electric boiler and 140-liter (37-gallon) water tank, and several options for heating. Safety features aren’t missing either.

As for myself, a lover of things that take you away from the quotidian, I think I'd rather save up and buy a yacht that can offer off-grid living. Why not, haven’t you heard about what happens on international waters?

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
