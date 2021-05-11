Keep Your Family Cooled Off This Summer With the Affordable 220C Pontoon Boat

What you see here is not necessarily the epitome of sailing and boating, but it is a vessel that I can put a down payment on. The 2021 Ranger Reata 220C is the sort of boat that’s meant for more down-to-earth humans that don’t own oil companies.
The team behind this platform, or pontoon as they’re commonly known, is none other than Ranger Boats. Since 1968, Ranger has been one of the go-to teams for boats of any kind; from fiberglass and aluminum to saltwater and pontoons, they do it all. The only type of vessel they don’t seem to create are yachts, but who knows where the years may take them.
As for the 220C, this boat falls under the Reata range designating vessels used more for recreational purposes. With a deck length of 22.08 feet (6.73 meters), and width of 8.5 feet (2.6 meters), there should be more than enough room for all ten guests (maximum capacity) to enjoy a day out on the lake.
The average dry weight of each vessel is 2,360 lbs (1,070 kg) and allows for 1,438 lbs (652 kg) of human weight. How much extra baggage can be brought on board is a bit unclear on the manufacturer’s website. Judging by the images in the gallery, I don’t think you’ll have any issues, though.
One thing Ranger is known for is the number of standard features it offers. The interior of the 220C includes a luxury woven cushioned floor, a stowable table with molded drink holders, and drained storage; an aft L-lounge with more storage is also available. All couch bases include rain channels to keep goods dry, and the use of multi-density furniture foam ensure a high level of comfort. Adding to the comfort, an easy-to-deploy Bimini top with adjustable hold-down arms and LED lighting is ready to go at whims notice.
safe trip. Speedometer, tachometer, fuel and trim gauges and back-lit switch legends come standard. An adjustable, swivel, and reclining helm chair with self-leveling is sure to keep the captain comfortable. Plus, a built-in footrest and ergonomic throttle and tilt steering wheel should keep you in your seat for as long as you like.
The 220C also offers a few electrical features such as LED navigation and courtesy lights, motor kill switch, and several 12-volt and USB outlets. A Kicker stereo with Bluetooth input and four speakers should be enough to get folks grooving in case that’s in the plans.
As standard, the 220C includes a Mercury 115 ELPT four-stroke motor, but if you feel you want something a bit stronger, the pontoon can support engines with up to 150 horsepower. If you choose the smallest motor Ranger offers, the 90 ELPT, all you’ll be spending to get yourself a brand new 220C is $32,495 (€26,737 at the current exchange rates).
Personally, I'm glad I've run across Ranger Boats as the vessels they offer are tuned to both my pocket and my likes. Sure, I love a good ride on a luxury yacht, but there’s nothing like a vessel that won’t make me question my ideals every time I fuel it up.
The team behind this platform, or pontoon as they’re commonly known, is none other than Ranger Boats. Since 1968, Ranger has been one of the go-to teams for boats of any kind; from fiberglass and aluminum to saltwater and pontoons, they do it all. The only type of vessel they don’t seem to create are yachts, but who knows where the years may take them.
As for the 220C, this boat falls under the Reata range designating vessels used more for recreational purposes. With a deck length of 22.08 feet (6.73 meters), and width of 8.5 feet (2.6 meters), there should be more than enough room for all ten guests (maximum capacity) to enjoy a day out on the lake.
The average dry weight of each vessel is 2,360 lbs (1,070 kg) and allows for 1,438 lbs (652 kg) of human weight. How much extra baggage can be brought on board is a bit unclear on the manufacturer’s website. Judging by the images in the gallery, I don’t think you’ll have any issues, though.
One thing Ranger is known for is the number of standard features it offers. The interior of the 220C includes a luxury woven cushioned floor, a stowable table with molded drink holders, and drained storage; an aft L-lounge with more storage is also available. All couch bases include rain channels to keep goods dry, and the use of multi-density furniture foam ensure a high level of comfort. Adding to the comfort, an easy-to-deploy Bimini top with adjustable hold-down arms and LED lighting is ready to go at whims notice.
safe trip. Speedometer, tachometer, fuel and trim gauges and back-lit switch legends come standard. An adjustable, swivel, and reclining helm chair with self-leveling is sure to keep the captain comfortable. Plus, a built-in footrest and ergonomic throttle and tilt steering wheel should keep you in your seat for as long as you like.
The 220C also offers a few electrical features such as LED navigation and courtesy lights, motor kill switch, and several 12-volt and USB outlets. A Kicker stereo with Bluetooth input and four speakers should be enough to get folks grooving in case that’s in the plans.
As standard, the 220C includes a Mercury 115 ELPT four-stroke motor, but if you feel you want something a bit stronger, the pontoon can support engines with up to 150 horsepower. If you choose the smallest motor Ranger offers, the 90 ELPT, all you’ll be spending to get yourself a brand new 220C is $32,495 (€26,737 at the current exchange rates).
Personally, I'm glad I've run across Ranger Boats as the vessels they offer are tuned to both my pocket and my likes. Sure, I love a good ride on a luxury yacht, but there’s nothing like a vessel that won’t make me question my ideals every time I fuel it up.