Old Chevrolet C10 Truck Lives Life on the Water as a Speedboat Now

Like us, you're probably more used to see Chevrolet's venerable C10 turned into drag racing builds . They don't necessarily have any particular inclination for going fast, but either people have an affinity for the model or just happened to have one sitting around and fancy starting a new project. 8 photos



The build was supposed to be kept a secret until it made its big debut on TV. That's right, this C10 was destined to be a celebrity, it just skipped the line with help from the Internet and a quick-fingered fisherman who first captured the weird contraption.



In his defense, you can totally understand why he must have instantly felt the need to take out his phone and start recording - after all, there was a pickup truck gliding on the water. And, to make it even more intriguing, it wasn't even slow.



The truck-turned-boat belongs to a man nicknamed "Farmtruck" who, as some of you might remember, made an appearance on the Discovery Channel show called "Street Outlaws" with a different, road-going



Not only are Farmtruck and his partner, AZN, posting a video of the C10



Things may not have gone to plan, but this could very well turn out to be for the better as far as the success of their upcoming show is concerned. Sure, we've all seen it, but wouldn't you like to know more about it than the fact it's built out of an old C10 and a pair of pontoons, and powered by a small block V8? Because we sure would. Keep your eyes peeled for the Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN spin off show, then.



