World’s Longest Yacht Below 500GT Boasts Patented Pool and Infinite Wine-Cellar

Well-known for its high-end superyachts, Royal Huisman has outdone itself this time, with the launch of a spectacular-looking vessel, which can be officially considered the longest motor yacht under 500GT, in the world. Built for an exclusive customer, this yacht has a unique design philosophy and exquisite features, meant for a lavish experience at sea.
With a 192 feet (58.5 meters) length, PHI is the world’s longest motor yacht below 500 GT, meaning that it’s a lightweight vessel, despite the impressive size that seems almost too big in a harbor. But out on the ocean, it looks just perfect.
This name was not chosen randomly – the Golden Ratio is the concept that was used throughout the design by Cor D. Rover, focusing on 3 themes. The upper deck, where the owner's penthouse apartment is located, reached for the sky and the galaxies. The main deck, for daytime activities, connects to the ocean surface, while the lower deck represents the connection with the underwater.
Although visually striking, PHI is also about high performance. Naval architect Van Oossanen designed an XL fast displacement hull form, which makes the vessel as fuel efficient as possible. According to the design team, there are no electric chargers available between the Azores and the Caribbean, so this was the best sustainable alternative, to burn less fuel.
Phi also comes with several innovations. The patented swimming pool uses a lot less fresh water than a regular pool, because it allows the water to be treated overnight, when the pool is not in use. And there’s no need for pumping water in a separate tank, because the pool turns itself into a sealed tank, with the simple touch of a button. There’s even an “infinite wine-cellar” onboard, but Cor D. Rover did not reveal more details, so we’ll have to use our imagination for that one.
PHI’s concept was presented last year, and now the sleek but powerful motor yacht is ready to conquer the sea. It will be delivered later this year, together with a 118 feet (36 meters) shadow vessel.
