Admiral X Force 145 Is the $1 Billion Megayacht All Others Dream Of

The name Admiral X Force 145 might not put images of luxury in your mind, and that’s probably on purpose. The megayacht concept was presented by The Italian Sea Group in late 2014 as a fully possible build that would become, if commissioned, the most vessel in the world, with an estimated price tag of $1 billion.
Of course, details on pricing were never disclosed to the public, as it’s to be expected. For the Italian shipyard, this was a design exercise that doubled as a major flex, because it was entirely doable. Admiral X Force 145 sits on an actual naval platform and was designed with feasibility in mind. Even after all these years, it still stands out for how over the top yet still inviting it is – and it’s a perfect fit for autoevolution’s Italian Month, to boot.
Concepts serve a double purpose: to push the envelope on what can be done, while showcasing possible future trends, and to flex. Most concepts, whether automotive or naval, are never meant to make it into production, but certain elements from them can – and do – seep into future designs.
Admiral X Force 145 still deserves your attention. It’s the very definition of “bold” combined with a large amount of decadent luxury. It’s a megayacht that is dripping in gold, with solid marble floors and a unique layout, massive glazing, and two of each luxury features. It’s so outrageous and unapologetic about it that it has its own inner pond – because you can never have too many bodies of water on board while sailing the world’s oceans.
With a total length of 145 meters (475 feet), Admiral X Force 145 is the size of two jumbo jets put together one after the other. While impressive for its length, the megayacht actually has a very low profile for the sake of efficiency. The naval design is by The Italian Sea Group, using as base the platform from the M/v Messina, which was delivered to the RFI in 2013. The exterior is by Monaco-based Dobroserdov Design and the Turin-based Gian Marco Companino Design, with The Italian Sea Group signing the lavish, fully custom interiors.
Speaking of which, the shipyard never detailed them, but it did say this: most of the amazing, “extra” stuff would come in pairs. The spa area, for instance, situated right before the beach club, was double-height, with the pool on the lower level and other amenities up above. There would two helipads for guests’ convenience, and just one storage facility for a helicopter. There would be two dining rooms, two cinemas, and two lounge areas, as well as a garage packed with tenders and cars, and all kinds of water toys.
The main dining saloon, another double-height room, would be home to a private pond, surrounded by a winding great staircase and with a giant chandelier hanging from up above. The billionaires of the world love their grand staircases, preferably in marble, and their chandeliers on board private yachts, and this just goes to prove it.
The other VIP suites would be just as impressive, albeit a tad smaller. Each guest room would open to a private terrace (with chandeliers, of course!), and the bathrooms would drip in gold, custom vanities and all-marble floors. The Italian Sea Group casually mentions “indoor gardens and elegant fireplaces” throughout, but renders help to get more specific: there would fireplaces floating on pools, walls of greenery and walls of glass, floor-to-ceiling windows, and the most decadent luxury for all those hypothetical guests.
The Group never said how many of these guests the megayacht could accommodate, but given its size, at least 20 feels like a safe bet. Power would come from three 2040 KW engines, taking it to a top speed of 18 knots.
