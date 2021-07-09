Feadship Launches the Luxurious Bliss - A 95-Meter Hybrid World-Cruising Yacht

Feadship is one of those shipyards that’s known for offering its clients an unforgettable experience when it comes to designing, building, and owning a yacht. Officially formed in 1949, but able to trace its ship-building heritage to over 100 years beyond that, this team of experienced designers, craftsmen, builders, electricians, woodworkers, and alchemists have grown to be known the world over for their work.
A perfect example of what Feadship can achieve is the fresh 95-meter (311.6 ft) Bliss hybrid motor yacht. Yeah, basically a football field’s worth of ship. But in this giant floating city lay several features, technological advancements, and perks meant to extend the yachting experience without limits. The only feature that isn’t mentioned is whether Bliss can break through ice or not. However, a Polar Code certification ensures that no sea is left unexplored and allows Bliss to get you up close and personal to the northern seas.
Now, whenever a vessel like this is undertaken, it’s rarely the work of just one team. Feadship, being known for its drive to bring to life the owner’s dreams, worked closely with Jan Schaffers of Studio De Voogt for the exterior design, Remi Tessier for the interior, and of course, the owner, who couldn’t be happier with the results.
you’re a millionaire, how are you going to stay that way?” One way the owner ensures that he or she won’t be drained financially because of a thirsty drivetrain, Bliss is equipped with is diesel-electric drive. This not only reduces the spending cost required to power the ship, but also reduces the impact that the adventure may have on the environment.
With this tech, Bliss can even reach a top speed of 17 knots (19.5 mph), and cruises at around 12 knots. Question, when’s the last time you saw a football field moving at around 20 mph (32.2 kph) on water? Oh, I nearly forgot to mention that the range for the behemoth is of 6,000 nautical miles. This means it can easily cruise the entire world, one port at a time.
As for the comforts that guests and owner's will be able to enjoy, they’re endless. The fact of the matter is that this massive ship only has nine guest rooms. Why? Design, comfort, and style. Bliss is constructed with high ceilings, luxurious cabins, massive lounges, and even a gym and wellness area, and all of it aimed at the guest’s comfort. To top it all off, large exterior deck spaces offer room for all the lounging you can think of.
helicopter’s parking space converts into a sports and games deck, offering even more activities.
Even though the images don’t show any furnishings as the vessel has just seen its first taste of saltwater, I'm sure that the interior will be something that will most likely receive its own article once it’s been made public.
So here’s the deal. You’ve noticed the surge in yacht launches that’s been happening lately around the world. Well, with an industry that has nearly tripled in the past few years, I feel there’s a whole lot more where that came from. After all, technology won’t stop advancing, people won’t stop making money, and all that must be put into Bliss-full activities.
A perfect example of what Feadship can achieve is the fresh 95-meter (311.6 ft) Bliss hybrid motor yacht. Yeah, basically a football field’s worth of ship. But in this giant floating city lay several features, technological advancements, and perks meant to extend the yachting experience without limits. The only feature that isn’t mentioned is whether Bliss can break through ice or not. However, a Polar Code certification ensures that no sea is left unexplored and allows Bliss to get you up close and personal to the northern seas.
Now, whenever a vessel like this is undertaken, it’s rarely the work of just one team. Feadship, being known for its drive to bring to life the owner’s dreams, worked closely with Jan Schaffers of Studio De Voogt for the exterior design, Remi Tessier for the interior, and of course, the owner, who couldn’t be happier with the results.
you’re a millionaire, how are you going to stay that way?” One way the owner ensures that he or she won’t be drained financially because of a thirsty drivetrain, Bliss is equipped with is diesel-electric drive. This not only reduces the spending cost required to power the ship, but also reduces the impact that the adventure may have on the environment.
With this tech, Bliss can even reach a top speed of 17 knots (19.5 mph), and cruises at around 12 knots. Question, when’s the last time you saw a football field moving at around 20 mph (32.2 kph) on water? Oh, I nearly forgot to mention that the range for the behemoth is of 6,000 nautical miles. This means it can easily cruise the entire world, one port at a time.
As for the comforts that guests and owner's will be able to enjoy, they’re endless. The fact of the matter is that this massive ship only has nine guest rooms. Why? Design, comfort, and style. Bliss is constructed with high ceilings, luxurious cabins, massive lounges, and even a gym and wellness area, and all of it aimed at the guest’s comfort. To top it all off, large exterior deck spaces offer room for all the lounging you can think of.
helicopter’s parking space converts into a sports and games deck, offering even more activities.
Even though the images don’t show any furnishings as the vessel has just seen its first taste of saltwater, I'm sure that the interior will be something that will most likely receive its own article once it’s been made public.
So here’s the deal. You’ve noticed the surge in yacht launches that’s been happening lately around the world. Well, with an industry that has nearly tripled in the past few years, I feel there’s a whole lot more where that came from. After all, technology won’t stop advancing, people won’t stop making money, and all that must be put into Bliss-full activities.