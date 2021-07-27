Check Out the First $3.5 Million Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 Motoryacht

Besides its high-end vehicles such as the Huracan, Aventador, and Urus, not to mention the numerous special builds based on them, Lamborghini has also dipped its fingers in other businesses. One of them targets those who like spending quality time in the world’s seas and oceans.
The product is officially called the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, with the latter indicating the number of owners who will get to enjoy them, the first of whom has already taken delivery of it.
Lamborghini didn’t divulge their identity, yet at a minimum of $3.5 million a pop, you can bet that they’re loaded. Conor McGregor placed an order last year, so could the first one be his? The Irish professional fighter has already shared a pic of it on social media, so the answer to this question is probably 'yes'.
“We are proud to see the essence of Lamborghini DNA that today sets out to sail the sea with the same attitude of our super sports cars that race across the asphalt,” commented Lamborghini’s Strategy Director, Stefano Rutigliano. “This yacht is proof that the shared values and perfect synergy of the two teams are the key for executing excellent projects.”
With an exterior design that mixes cues from both companies, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 boasts lots of carbon fiber and a nautical adaptation of the automaker’s cockpit, not to mention the fine quality materials that can be found inside.
A very high-end toy for the rich, the motoryacht is powered by two MAN V12 engines that pump out 2,000 horsepower. The output makes it “the fastest yacht in the Tecnomar fleet of The Italian Sea Group,” the Raging Bull states, adding that it tips the scales at under 24 tons (52,910 lbs), so it an ultralight cruiser. The fabulous machine is capable of hitting 63 knots, or just a little over 72 mph (117 kph) in terms that we are more familiar with.
Lamborghini didn’t divulge their identity, yet at a minimum of $3.5 million a pop, you can bet that they’re loaded. Conor McGregor placed an order last year, so could the first one be his? The Irish professional fighter has already shared a pic of it on social media, so the answer to this question is probably 'yes'.
“We are proud to see the essence of Lamborghini DNA that today sets out to sail the sea with the same attitude of our super sports cars that race across the asphalt,” commented Lamborghini’s Strategy Director, Stefano Rutigliano. “This yacht is proof that the shared values and perfect synergy of the two teams are the key for executing excellent projects.”
With an exterior design that mixes cues from both companies, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 boasts lots of carbon fiber and a nautical adaptation of the automaker’s cockpit, not to mention the fine quality materials that can be found inside.
A very high-end toy for the rich, the motoryacht is powered by two MAN V12 engines that pump out 2,000 horsepower. The output makes it “the fastest yacht in the Tecnomar fleet of The Italian Sea Group,” the Raging Bull states, adding that it tips the scales at under 24 tons (52,910 lbs), so it an ultralight cruiser. The fabulous machine is capable of hitting 63 knots, or just a little over 72 mph (117 kph) in terms that we are more familiar with.