Floating Entertainment Center Vianne Can Be Yours for $9M, Has a Helipad and Jacuzzi

Built in 1995 by Italian shipbuilder Benetti, 170 ft-long Vianne is a floating entertainment center that is now up for sale.
Initially known as Tommy, the luxury yacht that later became Vianne was refurbished in 2009 and refitted this year. This steel and aluminum beauty was designed on the exterior by Stefano Natucci and has an interior created by Terence Disdale.
The Vianne has a volume of 474 GT, a beam of 29 ft (8.9 m), and a draft of 9.8 ft (3 m). With a range of 3,500 nautical miles and a cruising speed of 14.5 knots (top speed of 21 knots), the vessel can sleep 12 crew members in six cabins and 12 guests who can be accommodated in five cabins. There’s a master suite on the main deck, a VIP suite, double, and twin cabins, all with a TV, entertainment center, and private bathroom.
Along with its new refit this year, the Vianne also received new furniture both inside and out and new water toys.
Designed to have plenty of exterior space, the yacht features a large sun deck that comes with a helipad aft, a very inviting jacuzzi, and sunbeds.
The upper deck is a versatile space great for al fresco dining and the yacht also comes with two tenders, a 19.6 ft (6 m) custom Sea Motion, and a 190hp Novurania.
With its hardwood flooring and ceiling panels, Vianne offers a natural, warm vibe. Also notable is the cozy sky lounge with marquetry compass rose inlaid into the hardwood floor.
You can enter the owner’s suite on the main deck by going through a private office. The suite comes with a dressing room and a bathroom with a shower. There are additional berths in both the double and twin suites.
Right now, Vianne is listed for sale at $8.9 million.
The Vianne has a volume of 474 GT, a beam of 29 ft (8.9 m), and a draft of 9.8 ft (3 m). With a range of 3,500 nautical miles and a cruising speed of 14.5 knots (top speed of 21 knots), the vessel can sleep 12 crew members in six cabins and 12 guests who can be accommodated in five cabins. There’s a master suite on the main deck, a VIP suite, double, and twin cabins, all with a TV, entertainment center, and private bathroom.
Along with its new refit this year, the Vianne also received new furniture both inside and out and new water toys.
Designed to have plenty of exterior space, the yacht features a large sun deck that comes with a helipad aft, a very inviting jacuzzi, and sunbeds.
The upper deck is a versatile space great for al fresco dining and the yacht also comes with two tenders, a 19.6 ft (6 m) custom Sea Motion, and a 190hp Novurania.
With its hardwood flooring and ceiling panels, Vianne offers a natural, warm vibe. Also notable is the cozy sky lounge with marquetry compass rose inlaid into the hardwood floor.
You can enter the owner’s suite on the main deck by going through a private office. The suite comes with a dressing room and a bathroom with a shower. There are additional berths in both the double and twin suites.
Right now, Vianne is listed for sale at $8.9 million.