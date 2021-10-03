Robbie Williams’ $9.2 Million Estate Is Haunted, but Has Its Own Helipad and Hangar

If you can afford it. Robbie Williams, who got his start with the boyband Take That and then went on to build a successful solo career before being reunited with his former mates, is selling one of his family homes. It’s a gorgeous, completely self-sufficient and incredibly luxurious estate in Wiltshire county, less than 90 miles (145 km) from London.
It’s also quite possibly haunted, but at least it makes up for that by having its own helipad and helicopter hangar, a quad bike trail, and plenty of hike trails. Among other stuff.
Compton Bassett House sits on 71.55 acres (28.96 hectares) of land, and offers a total of 19,913 square feet (1,850 square meters) of living space. Despite its name, it’s not technically a house, but an estate comprised of the main house, a guest house (cottage is what the listing with Knight Frank calls it), car garage, helicopter hangar, and workshop. In between, you will find acres and acres of manicured lawns and woodland, paddocks, water features, a garden with pavilion, a tennis court, a football pitch, the aforementioned quad bike trail, hiking trails, and all the isolation from the world you could possibly want at a time like this.
The estate dates to 1659, but the current house was built in 1935. Throughout the 1990s, when owned by architect Sir Normal Foster, it went through extensive modifications, which explains the elegant combination of vintage and modern elements, along with plenty of rustic touches. When Williams had recently moved into the house, he revealed on his social media that he had come to believe that it was haunted. His daughter, for one, refused to sleep in her bedroom, and the singer admitted that it gave him “the creeps” as well.
The main building has three levels, with the entire lower level modified into a leisure center. Think of it as your own spa at home, the ultimate indulgence: there’s a 73-foot (22.3-meter) heated pool, a jacuzzi, a steam room, a sauna, dedicated changing rooms, and a well-equipped gym. Since British weather is proverbially fickle and almost always gloomy, if you can’t roam outside, you might as well have a nice place indoors to burn the extra calories.
The middle level contains the master bedroom with his and her bathrooms, and four reception rooms. The third story offers guest accommodation in four bedrooms with ensuites, and two children’s bedrooms. For more privacy, guests can be put up at the separate, self-sufficient cottage, which looks nice enough to serve as a vacation home in itself. Staff have separate accommodation in two flats in the main house, with everything they need for their daily living.
Compton Bassett House is a rural estate, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at it. It’s completely cut off from the world but luxurious enough so as to not make you feel isolated or deprived, beautiful and very elegant. The fact that it has a helipad and hangar means you can connect to the buzzing city in a matter of minutes. If you don’t mind the possible ghosts and have $9.2 million to spare, it’s an excellent location to ride out the current health crisis – and maybe even some sort of apocalypse, if you stock for provisions right.
