$40 Million Beverly Hills Manse Comes With Rolls-Royce Inspired Pool, a Free Car

Alex Hirschi, best known to auto enthusiasts all over the world as Supercar Blondie, was recently in Los Angeles on a short trip. She’s based in Dubai, where she has the chance to review and drive and, in the process, show the world some of the most expensive and awesome super- and hypercars in the world, so this trip marked a change of pace for her. For one, she did her first real estate video; secondly, it included a cool dose of pure American muscle.
The property in question is a compound at 2505 Summitridge Drive, Beverly Hills, listed with the Altman Brothers and presented by Josh Altman, real estate agent to the stars and, thanks to Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing, a celebrity all on his own. It sprawls across 7.5 acres in the gated community of Bella Vista Estates, where you get to call Eddie Murphy, Silver Stallone, Mark Wahlberg and Magic Johnson neighbors, but it’s completely isolated.
The house itself offers 13,000 square feet (1,208 square meters) of living space, but it also includes your own private park across the street from the house (with basketball court and children’s playground), and a massive backyard (with infinity pool, hot tub and cold plunge, a meditation pod, chickens’ coop, and plenty of space to do whatever). The video at the bottom of the page mentions seven bedrooms, but the listing has that number at nine. You also get 11 bathrooms, a media room, formal dining space, chef’s kitchen, lounges and private terraces, and the most insane collection of chandeliers and art.
heaven for an auto enthusiast, offering four enclosed parking bays, an ample motor court and an equally sizable driveway. Speaking of the motor court, at the time of the tour, it housed the owner’s Jag, a baby blue Cadillac Eldorado, a ‘69 Camaro and an ‘80s Pontiac Trans Am Turbo, the last one being his first car. The impressive lineup also included Altman’s Rolls-Royce Dawn in a gorgeous orange and blue spec, which he said was a tribute to his old school.
Because this is, after all, a proper house tour meant to boost Altman’s chances of closing on the estate, Supercar Blondie gets him to sweeten the deal on it: for $40 million, you also get a free car as part of the package. And you get to choose which one you like best: either one of the American muscle classics, or even Altman’s prized Dawn.
The infinity pool is another highlight of this property, meant to make it more appealing to enthusiasts. It’s inspired by the famous Rolls-Royce starry sky roof, and has 1,000 “stars” on the bottom, lighting the entire pool up at night.
Next to the pool is a jacuzzi and a cold plunge and, farther down in the backyard, a meditation pod that seems hardly used. The owners are into this kind of stuff, as it turns out: the house also features a meditation room, a big room where you can get your millionaire’s chakras aligned, burn incense and bang on yoga tongue drums. Or you can lay down in the hyperbaric chamber in his master bathroom to get basically the same result, do some muscle recovery and fight aging.
Everything on the property is custom made or imported from overseas specifically for the project. The master bedroom, for instance, features heavy wooden doors from a Bali temple; one of the powder rooms has a wallpaper made of real peacock feathers; each piece of stone on the walls and the floors was handpicked for the house. The style is quirky at best and trippy at worst, a combination of glam with classic and modern touches. It can be overwhelming at times, but at the very least it bespeaks personality.
So, if you have $40 million burning a hole in your pocket, here’s one way to spend it. And get a free car thrown in the deal!
