The McLaren Elva Can Make You Feel “Weird” Driving It, Supercar Blondie Says

If you feel “weird” driving in an old, busted or cheap car, Supercar Blondie has some potentially good news for you: you could still feel weird in a $2+ million supercar. 12 photos



The Elva has no roof, windows or windshield. For speeds upwards of 124 mph (200 kph), it has to be driven with a helmet, which you can keep in a special little storage compartment in the back of the seat. If you’re only taking it cruising, you can drive it either with the special glasses that come with the car, or making use of the wind deflector, which is part of the



This wind deflector sits on the hood of the car and helps deflect the current over and around the car, creating a zone of comfort comparable to that of a regular convertible. Supercar Blondie confirms that it works, but she still finds the whole open-cockpit idea a bit too “weird” for her taste since it means she would be “exposed” when sitting at the lights.



The idea that a person with a 6-million following online would feel “exposed” by sitting in a car aside, Supercar Blondie is truly taken with the Elva. It’s a gorgeous car, where no detail was left to chance, and it’s a perfectly comfortable and powerful daily driver, as well, she says. The fact that she got to test it on an empty bridge and the extra assurance of an escort car helped her enjoy the experience, which she would otherwise have found too stressful.



