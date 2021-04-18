Supercar Blondie Is the World’s First Owner of an Ares Design S1 Hypercar

Hustle hard and this could be you in four year’s time: Supercar Blondie, the most famous and popular female auto vlogger in the world, is now a first-time, proud owner of a hypercar. She will also be the first person in the world to take delivery of the limited-series S1 from Ares Design.
Ares Design, as Supercar Blondie explains in her latest video, is a coachbuilder and car customizer from Modena, Italy. It is also the creator behind the S1, a hypercar that will be made in a 24-unit limited series, borrowing the naturally-aspirated V8 from the C8 Corvette and certain design cues from other hypercar makers.
The S1 is a road-legal hypercar that will deliver 705 hp and a 2.7-second time for 0 to 100 kph (62 mph). Supercar Blondie says that it’s her dream car because it combines the looks and performance of a supercar with the practicality of owning a Corvette. In other words, should anything go wrong with it, you can easily service it at any Corvette dealer.
Another plus for the vlogger is the price. While the S1 delivers the lewks, it’s on the more affordable side as far as hypercars go. “I love the fact that they are bringing Hypercars to a price point that you would never imagine is possible,” she says. Supercar Blondie will only pay some $650,000 for it, which, yes, is a lot of money, but it’s considerably less than $2 million. Duh.
“I am going to be the first person in the world to get this car delivered, and it’s going to be limited to 24 pieces,” the vlogger says with visible emotion. Deliveries will start early next year and hers will be the first unit to ship.
Ares Design has every intention of making each unit of the limited series a truly special one, so customers will be involved in every step of the 10-month process. Supercar Blondie says she’ll be posting videos about her trips to Modena, and she’s also taking suggestions on the colorway for the exterior and interior on hers.
