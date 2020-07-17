The “Ultimate Luxury Accessory:” Bedazzled Custom Car by Ares Design and Lalique

1 Ferrari Loses Trademark for the Shape of the 250 GTO After Ares Design Contest

“The plans for the car look stunning, and we do not doubt that, via the designers, engineers and artisan’s collaborative process, we will bring our mutual vision to life in a beautifully adorned masterpiece; a work of art unlike anything we have produced before; the epitome of bejeweled excellence,” ARES Design’s Executive Chairman and Co-founder Waleed Al Ghafari adds. Ares Design, the Italian coachbuilder who’s recently been in the news for beating Ferrari at its own game and having it stripped of the trademark for the shape of the iconic 250 GTO and for unveiling a first look at the Panther ProgettoUno , is capitalizing on the boost in media attention to make yet another announcement. It has partnered with French crystal maker and jeweler Lalique for a bespoke, limited-edition car they themselves describe as a work of art.It’s always good to see a person or a company brimming with so much self-confidence, but for the time being, we only have Ares Design’s word for it. The image they include with the press release best qualifies as a teaser, in that it’s so dark and intentionally secretive you can’t really see much in it except for a silhouette. It's a render, to boot.But we do know this: it will have crystals on it. These days, Lalique makes crystal vases and all types of jewelry, but back in the 1920s and 1930s, it used to make car mascots – the kind you place on the hood, very popular before they became illegal . Presumably, this new car from Ares Design will also feature one, along with other, unspecified crystal embellishments hand-made in Wingen-sur-Moder in Alsace, France.Ares Design says it will handle the design and production of the car; Lalique co-designed the “look and feel” and will strive to make it even more stunning until it becomes “the ultimate luxury accessory.” The vehicle – we do get the feel that there will be only one made – is part of the Legends Reborn program from Ares Design and will be unveiled officially later this year. The program takes classics (like the aforementioned 250 GTO) and aims to bring them into the present day with an updated design and technologies.Until then, we have this dark photo to go by and a lot of fancy words thrown together in the press statement you can also find in full below.“Masters in their respective fields, ARES Design and Lalique share common values, that of excellence, craftmanship and artistry, and the masterpiece that will result of this collaborative work will surely be unique and exceptional,” Lalique’s Chairman and CEO Silvio Denz says.“The plans for the car look stunning, and we do not doubt that, via the designers, engineers and artisan’s collaborative process, we will bring our mutual vision to life in a beautifully adorned masterpiece; a work of art unlike anything we have produced before; the epitome of bejeweled excellence,” ARES Design’s Executive Chairman and Co-founder Waleed Al Ghafari adds.

