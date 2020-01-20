Here’s Why the Queen Has a Labrador Mascot on the Hood of Her Range Rover

View this post on Instagram

HM the Queen driving Prince Philip through Sandringham in her Range Rover complete with Lejeune labrador mascot. Who cares if she's not wearing a seatbelt. H/t Daily Mail for the photo. #queen #rangerover #princephilip #louislejeune #lejeune #carmascot #caraccessories #hoodornament #hoodornaments #chrome #kühlerfigur #kühlerfiguren

A post shared by Louis Lejeune Ltd. (@louis.lejeune.ltd) on Jan 27, 2019 at 7:01am PST