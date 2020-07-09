Ares Design Panther ProgettoUno Appears in First Official Video

Back in 2019 there were only distant whims of a possible economic crisis, so all sorts of companies flourished – including one Ares Design that decided it was finally time for a modern reinterpretation of the classic DeTomaso Pantera. In 2020, just seeing the company release unseen photos and an official video with their first example – codenamed ProgettoUno (Project One) - means another small coachbuilder has managed to survive the ongoing economic disaster.

28 photos