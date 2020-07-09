Ares Design Panther ProgettoUno Appears in First Official Video

Back in 2019 there were only distant whims of a possible economic crisis, so all sorts of companies flourished – including one Ares Design that decided it was finally time for a modern reinterpretation of the classic DeTomaso Pantera. In 2020, just seeing the company release unseen photos and an official video with their first example – codenamed ProgettoUno (Project One) - means another small coachbuilder has managed to survive the ongoing economic disaster.
It was spring last year when Ares debuted the first pictures and details of the Panther in ProgettoUno specification, and then a few lucky attendees managed to see the car in the metal during the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy. Now, according to the company’s social media accounts, they are back in the shop working on unique vehicles – both cars and motorcycles.
And just to spice things up a little bit they also produced new stills and an artsy video for the Panther ProgettoUno. Dubbed “Shaping Carbon,” it comes with intertwined shots of the Panther running around Italy’s country roads and the interesting build process for the carbon fiber body. And before you ask, there is also some pop-up action involved, of course.
Naturally, when the Lamborghini Huracan has been changed to look like the grandchild of the DeTomaso Pantera we can expect some Italian V10 tunes as well. Ares does not disappoint, allowing the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 to shine through in all its mechanical glory. The soundtrack seems to be in tune with the alleged modifications that have brought the iron heart to Lambo Urus levels (650 HP).
The all-wheel drive setup and the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is said – as per Ares’ own measurements – to have the Panther transported to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds while top speed should stand above the 200-mph mark. There is also some unwelcome news – Ares initially envisioned a 70-unit production strategy, but the plan has been revised in 2020 to just 21 examples.
