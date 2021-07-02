All-Electric Plane Alice Ready to Conquer the Sky and Redefine Commuting by Air

5 Delta Airlines Passenger Gets Gun Past TSA, Flies it From Atlanta to Japan

In only a couple of years, the first all-electric commuter plane could become a common sight. Eviation, the Washington-based company that intends to revolutionize air transportation, just got one step closer to launching its electric aircraft on the market. 6 photos



After having integrated customer feedback and testing data, the optimized version of Alice is ready to conduct its first flight this year. One of the things that Eviation underlined from the beginning was that Alice is meant to be a realistic product that could become operational as soon as possible, instead of relying on “futuristic technology” that is still being developed.



That means 2 magni650



Flying at a cruise speed of 220 knots, with a 440-nautical mile range and a 2,500 lbs (1,134 kg) payload, this alternative passenger aircraft is designed to be ideal for short distance regular flights, with zero-emissions. It also has the added benefit of lower noise and vibration levels, which would make the flight more enjoyable for those who have to commute frequently. Plus, the manufacturer claims that its



