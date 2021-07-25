A Look Inside Jeffree Star’s Garage, Packed With Custom and Insane Rides

Jeffree Star is the embodiment of every Gen Z-er’s dreams come true: he’s built a $200 million fortune by shilling makeup on social media, sharing tutorials on YouTube, then partnering with brands and, later still, launching his own. He a business mogul, a very successful YouTuber, and a celebrity all on his own.
Jeffree Star is also a very unlikely car collector. His fleet already counts on more than a dozen vehicles, scattered between his mansion in Los Angeles and his ranch out in Wyoming, where he’s now raising yak. If you want to know the kind of stuff a career in the beauty industry can buy, Star is perhaps the best example, second only to reality star turned makeup mogul Kylie Jenner.
At the same time, Star is also an example of how far you can get in life by being your true self, never apologetic and never afraid. His car collection might not be to everyone’s taste but it’s illustrative of that: it’s a combination of some of the most outrageous (and eye-popping) shades of pinks and neon yellow and greens, crazy customizations, and eclectic taste. Supercar Blondie got to see part of it for herself, during a recent visit to Star’s LA mansion.
Perhaps the most famous car in Star’s fleet is the pink Cullinan that he himself calls “the most custom Black Badge ever” and, without the doubt, the pinkest vehicle Rolls-Royce ever created. It’s pink inside and out, including the fuzzy floormats and the starry roof, and it’s such a pain to maintain that he has to ask guests to wear covers on their feet when they’re riding with him.
Star loves his Rolls-Royces, that much you can tell from the start of the video. He was in a rollover crash earlier this year in another Cullinan, and he praised Rolls-Royce for building such an awesome car that saved his life. He has three at the mansion now, including the pink Cullinan. The other two are a yellow Dawn with matching 24-inch rims and factory lemon leather interior, and a Cullinan in chocolate bronze with an orange interior. Star says he also owns a 1965 Silver Cloud in baby ice pink, but it’s not there for him to show it off.
At the opposite end of the garage is a stunning, still mostly original 1955 Ford Crown Victoria, one of 10 ever made with a glass roof. The paint, tropical rose with cream, is original, but the manual transmission is gone: Star says he doesn’t know how to drive stick. Luckily, with his money, he doesn’t have to.
The other vehicles in the underground garage are his first-ever celebrity worthy car, a Lamborghini Huracan in pink (that came to replace his ‘91 Nissan Sentra), an Aston Martin Vantage wrapped in pink over the original lime interior (his least favorite car: “no shade to Aston,” he says), and a McLaren 750S that holds the title of being California’s first-ever pink license plate.
Asked why not all of his cars have his logo in the headrests, like the McLaren and the Rolls-Royces, Star says he “didn’t want to overdo it,” that he “wanted to keep it classy.” Star is the first to laugh at his joke.
