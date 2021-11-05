This Fresh $40.4 Million Benetti Luxury Yacht Is Made for Those Who Want the Best

Most of the times, a luxury yacht, just like luxury cars, takes time to be completed and delivered. And, although it’s worth the wait, it would be nice to be able to enjoy your brand-new “toy” sooner. Benetti, one of the most famous luxury yacht builders, has taken this into consideration, with its latest offering: Bnow (as in Benetti Now) is a fresh model with a reduced delivery time.

15 photos