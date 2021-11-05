This Fresh $40.4 Million Benetti Luxury Yacht Is Made for Those Who Want the Best

Most of the times, a luxury yacht, just like luxury cars, takes time to be completed and delivered. And, although it’s worth the wait, it would be nice to be able to enjoy your brand-new “toy” sooner. Benetti, one of the most famous luxury yacht builders, has taken this into consideration, with its latest offering: Bnow (as in Benetti Now) is a fresh model with a reduced delivery time.
Under the beautiful slogan “Good things come to those who don’t want to wait,” the renowned Italian brand has developed a fast-delivery range of yachts that are just as impressive as the typical Benetti models, from their size, up to design and amenities.
The latest addition to this range, currently in-build, is the 163.7-foot (almost 50 meters) Bnow, an elegant and sleek vessel, made for dream vacations in exotic places. Its steel hull and aluminum superstructure are on the light side (under 499 gross tons), with a draft that enables it to cruise in the Bahamas. According to Benetti, large dimensions are a part of the brand’s DNA, but this particular vessel is also meant to be versatile.
The exterior design by Redman Whiteley Dixon brings together the perfect elements for luxury leisure, from the custom Jacuzzi on the sun deck, to the Portuguese bridge lounge area on the upper deck, with comfy L-shaped seats and a generous sun pad. The guests can also enjoy dining in the open air, and going for a swim in the pool on the main deck.
The main deck is also where the saloon and formal dining area are located, while the upper deck is where guests can find a beautiful sky lounge with a wet bar aft. But the Bnow yacht is versatile enough to allow moving the dining area on the upper deck, and turning the space below into a cinema. Another impressive feature is the large beach club (36 square meters/387.5 square feet), with a fold-down terrace, which is perfect for a spa or a gym.
Bnow can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins, each of them with shower rooms. The owner’s suite includes a full-beam his and hers bathroom, a private office, a dressing room, and a balcony. The gorgeous interior design, limited edition, is by Roberto Baciocchi and UK-based RWD.
The sumptuous Bnow 50, available for $40.4 million (€35 million) is scheduled to be delivered by the beginning of 2023. According to the brokerage company, Burgess Yachts, its lucky owner will “benefit from a shortened delivery time.”
