Sunseeker 90 Ocean Is a Luxurious Floating Mansion for the Adventure-Seeking Billionaire

You're looking at a vessel that boasts a high-end design both on the exterior and the interior. First, it's a spacious motor yacht thanks to its upright stem wide beam hull. The interior, which also enjoys plenty of room, along with textured paneling, a vast flybridge, and a new beach club, makes the 90 Ocean feel like a billionaire's penthouse that glides across the surface of the sea.
The story of Sunseeker began in 1969 when its founder, Robert Braithwaite, decided to build something different, something that the market lacked at the time. There were no notable boat builders for the sports and leisure segments in the early 1970s, so he decided to design a vessel that would cater to the owners' needs.
That's how the first craft was born. Sunseeker launched the Sovereign 17 in 1971, a motorboat that wowed the crows when it first made an apparition in the 2008 movie" Quantum of Solace," taking James Bond to the Tuscan villa of his supposed ally, Mathis.
From there on, Sunseeker was featured in three more James Bond movies, and it's not hard to see why. The shipyard's yachts adopt soft shapes and curved lines that are popular in automobile design, inspiring a sense of adventure. Thanks to advanced composite materials and cutting-edge building techniques, the Sunseeker has earned a reputation over the years of building some of the finest luxury vessels.
luxury yacht that greatly displays every detail put into creating this piece. It measures 89 feet (27 meters), and it comes with significantly more space than other vessels in the Ocean range. The overall volume was increased to 20 percent thanks, and the deck space grew by 30 percent. That's thanks to the large beam and upright bow that brings interior capacity forward.
There are four cabins on board that can accommodate up to ten guests and a crew of four, according to Boat International. The 90 Ocean also includes a full-beam master suite with panoramic views thanks to the 8,2-foot (2,5-metre) floor-to-ceiling windows. In addition, there is a VIP cabin that has direct access to two twin aft cabins that can be converted into doubles.
The flybridge is 25 percent larger than a traditional flybridge seen in a motor yacht in this range. That allows the owners to choose between an infinity spa pool and a sideboard with an integrated BBQ. This entertainment area also can be equipped according to the owner's preferences with a wet bar with a stainless steel sink, drawer fridges, an ice machine, and a glass bar top.
There's a hydraulic platform with enough capacity for the water toys to hold a jet ski, a Williams 460 SportJet, and two sea bobs, which come with dedicated self-draining lockers.
The yacht has an enhanced beach club which measures 19 feet (6 meters) in length, and it's 13 feet (4 meters) wide. That's enough space for a rain shower and plenty of transformational sunbeds, which can be raised upwards or lowered to face different sections of the vessel.
The 90 Ocean gets power from a MAN diesel engine that delivers 3,746 hp in terms of performance. That's enough to get the yacht speeding across the sea at 31 mph (27 kph). In addition, the vessel boasts an impressive range of 1,800 nautical miles (2,071 miles/ 3,334 km) at a cruising speed of 14 mph (22 kph).
