You Can Charter Nile River’s First and Only Luxury Charter Yacht, Poirot Not Included

The Nile is the longest river in the world, followed closely by the Amazon River. It has amazing views, and for those, you can charter a luxurious yacht to take you on a very exclusive Nile River cruise.
Whether you’ve read Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile novel or simply heard about it, a cruise on the world’s longest river couldn’t be anything but stunning. And now Yachting Partners International (YPI) is offering an exclusive cruise on a luxurious yacht, for about $100,000 per week.
The vessel is called Berge and has a rate from €84,037 ($93,750) in the low season and €99,225 ($110,693) in the high season with taxes and all onboard expenses. Berge is currently the only yacht on the Nile. It was built in 2021 and has a 180.5-ft (55 m) length and a beam of 27.11 ft (8.5 m). It has enough space for 18 guests in nine cabins and 19 crew members, and it can even offer butler service.
The master bedroom, called the Owner's suite, has panoramic views of the Nile. The other eight cabins feature double or twin beds, all designed with a light, soothing color palette, as Berge is all about comfort and luxury.
There's a plunge pool with water jets on deck, and a spacious lounge and dining area. Guests will have a chance to experience the Egyptian culture onboard, as well. The yacht offers an “oriental night,” with traditional Arabic music and the finest local cuisine.
The route of the luxurious yacht runs between Luxor, Egypt, and ancient city Aswan, and follows a renowned stretch of the river which includes important landmarks and natural wonders. The Luxor Temple, The Valley of the Kings, and the Valley of the Queens are part of the experience.
While there’s no Hercules Poirot included in the cruise, the crew members will ensure safety and comfort.
The vessel is called Berge and has a rate from €84,037 ($93,750) in the low season and €99,225 ($110,693) in the high season with taxes and all onboard expenses. Berge is currently the only yacht on the Nile. It was built in 2021 and has a 180.5-ft (55 m) length and a beam of 27.11 ft (8.5 m). It has enough space for 18 guests in nine cabins and 19 crew members, and it can even offer butler service.
The master bedroom, called the Owner's suite, has panoramic views of the Nile. The other eight cabins feature double or twin beds, all designed with a light, soothing color palette, as Berge is all about comfort and luxury.
There's a plunge pool with water jets on deck, and a spacious lounge and dining area. Guests will have a chance to experience the Egyptian culture onboard, as well. The yacht offers an “oriental night,” with traditional Arabic music and the finest local cuisine.
The route of the luxurious yacht runs between Luxor, Egypt, and ancient city Aswan, and follows a renowned stretch of the river which includes important landmarks and natural wonders. The Luxor Temple, The Valley of the Kings, and the Valley of the Queens are part of the experience.
While there’s no Hercules Poirot included in the cruise, the crew members will ensure safety and comfort.