Custome Line’s 93-Foot Luxury Yacht Wolfpack Hits the Water

Custom Line, an Italian builder part of the Ferretti Group, has started the year with a brand-new Navetta 30 luxury yacht. Named Wolfpack by its American owner, the vessel has recently hit the water at the Ferretti Group’s facility in Ancona.
Measuring 28.4-meters (93-ft) long, Wolfpack combines a timeless design with the elegance specific to a Navetta 30. The exterior was designed by Architect Filippo Salvetti while the interior was drawn by Custom Line Atelier in collaboration with renowned architecture studio Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel.
This luxury yacht delivers a contemporary twist that was translated into unique aesthetics that satisfy the taste of the U.S.-based owner. The vessel boasts a 7.3-meter (24-foot) beam and rides the waves in style, despite its wide-body configuration.
It comprises three decks that are designed to maximize the available space and pack high-end amenities. The outside areas were created as the ideal spots for relaxation and socializing. Thanks to the big windows in the hull and the sufficient spaces at both the stern and bow, the owner and passengers can enjoy stunning panoramic views.
According to Megayacht News, the master suite is located on the main deck. It covers up to 35 sq meters (377 sq-ft), and it allows the owner to enjoy privacy. The guests will stay in four staterooms, which are all positioned on the lower deck.
The upper deck has a large area where passengers can dine and socialize. And if that’s not enough, the sundeck is where they can find the ultimate relaxation at sea.
Although Custom Line hasn’t provided any information about the yacht’s technical specifications yet, it’s worth noting that the Italian builder’s signature Navetta 30 can reach a top speed of 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph) and cruise at speeds of 12 knots (14 mph/22 kph).
The recent launch of Wolfpack kicked off the year in style for Custom Line, which promises to follow with even more stunning vessels.
This luxury yacht delivers a contemporary twist that was translated into unique aesthetics that satisfy the taste of the U.S.-based owner. The vessel boasts a 7.3-meter (24-foot) beam and rides the waves in style, despite its wide-body configuration.
It comprises three decks that are designed to maximize the available space and pack high-end amenities. The outside areas were created as the ideal spots for relaxation and socializing. Thanks to the big windows in the hull and the sufficient spaces at both the stern and bow, the owner and passengers can enjoy stunning panoramic views.
According to Megayacht News, the master suite is located on the main deck. It covers up to 35 sq meters (377 sq-ft), and it allows the owner to enjoy privacy. The guests will stay in four staterooms, which are all positioned on the lower deck.
The upper deck has a large area where passengers can dine and socialize. And if that’s not enough, the sundeck is where they can find the ultimate relaxation at sea.
Although Custom Line hasn’t provided any information about the yacht’s technical specifications yet, it’s worth noting that the Italian builder’s signature Navetta 30 can reach a top speed of 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph) and cruise at speeds of 12 knots (14 mph/22 kph).
The recent launch of Wolfpack kicked off the year in style for Custom Line, which promises to follow with even more stunning vessels.