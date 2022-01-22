Feadship 233-Foot Superyacht JUICE Is Pure Luxury at Sea, Offers Unrestricted Views

Feadship is known for creating some of the finest vessels. The brand was officially established in Amsterdam in 1949. However, its roots can be traced back to the 1800s. That gave the Dutch shipyard enough time to grow and get recognized as one of the leading brands in the superyacht industry– and their latest vessel proves it.
Measuring 71 meters (233 ft) in length, JUICE was commissioned by a repeat Feadship client who is a keen collector of modern art. And his passion is reflected in the vessel's "contemporary elegance." Even the name chosen for this superyacht is a special one to the owner, as it has its origins in a 1967 work done by American artist Ed Ruscha.
And that's exactly how the owner wanted his vessel to turn out: better than it already was. To make his vision a reality, he worked with design company RWD and spent countless hours removing what was not essential.
Passengers can also find relaxation in the eight-meter (26-ft) pool located on the main deck. Glass was used extensively in the yacht's design to complement its pearl-white livery. Even the rails and sides of the pool are transparent. This makes the interior appear even bigger and allows natural light to come in. Additionally, JUICE also has large flat and curving glass panels that provide unrestricted views.
The yacht's interior was drawn by famous architect Peter Marino. The owner worked together with the architect to select the desired materials that would complement the glass surfaces. He was meticulous in his attention to detail and selected only high-end elements for JUICE. He even decided on the veneer for the central staircase. As for the pillars and stairs, a polished stainless steel finish was chosen.
We know that a luxurious yacht from Feadship comes with plenty of space. This is the case of JUICE as well – a complete owner's deck can be found between the bridge and main decks, something that's not usually seen on a vessel this size.
And if these entertainment areas are still not enough, underneath the large flush foredeck, passengers will find two custom tenders to expand their yachting experience. That includes a 10-meter (33-ft) limo and an eight-meter (26-ft) guest RIB tender.
The storage room has space for one more tender, a rescue boat, which can be used in case of emergency. The yacht's hull comes with gullwing doors that lift up for whenever a tender needs to be launched.
JUICE has recently left the Feadship construction hall from the Netherlands capital, and it's now getting ready to greet its new owner. You can take a look at the clip down below and see what this vessel is all about.
