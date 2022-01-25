Fluyt Megayacht Concept Has Floating Pool, Gorgeous Silhouette

And this is exactly what fledging design studio Asquared Naval Design does with its newest concept, unveiled on social media earlier this month. It’s called Fluyt and, if the name isn’t a dead giveaway, the designers note that it’s inspired by the “golden times of Dutch shipbuilding,” namely the fluyt sailing vessel that was designed for cargo hauling.
The original fluyt (“fluijt” means “flute”) was first documented in the 16th century and had transoceanic capabilities, with a design that maximized cargo space and crew efficiency. This sailing vessel could not convert into a warship in times of conflict, with the direct upside being that construction on it was cheaper and less challenging. The fluyt could run even with a smaller crew and carry more cargo than similar vessels.
The Fluyt concept is a modern interpretation of the iconic vessel, brought into modern times and given a new layer of polish. And then some. It’s not designed for cargo hauling or, for that matter, for regular folk – unless they set foot on board as part of the crew. This is a megayacht of the future, but one that draws on the past for inspiration in looks, if not functionality.
Fluyt is also massive. Measuring 110 meters (360 feet) in length and with a beam of 18 meters (60 feet), it offers an ample volume of 4,000 GT spread across three decks. The design studio did not elaborate on the interior layout, neither in text, nor renders, but there’s more than enough space to put in there every luxury amenity imaginable, from private screening rooms to larger concert venues or cinemas, gyms, spas, and a wide assortment of exploring or even research gear.
For the time being, though, Fluyt only stands out for the unique exterior design and swooping teardrop aesthetic. The gorgeous, deceivingly simple silhouette aside, the megayacht comes with three decks, one of which is almost entirely suspended. Also suspended is a glass-bottomed pool aft that extends downwards and connects to the deck below, which makes it a “visual highlight.” The area around the pool is left empty, either to highlight the uniqueness of the pool or to signal the various options for setting it up.
A touch-and-go helipad is available forward, where another surprising highlight is found. Superyacht Times calls it an “unorthodox” wheelhouse, and it certainly is one since it sits completely isolated from the rest of the ship so as to allow seafarers maximum privacy. When you pay a (hypothetical) fortune on a (still-hypothetical) megayacht, especially one as elegant as Fluyt, you will not want to mix in with the crew too much. Presumably.
technical details on Fluyt for another time, just like with the interior design. The studio does say, though, that propulsion on this megayacht would be hybrid, with 140 square meters (1,507 square feet) of solar panels helping to harness energy for the electric motors. Imagining a future yacht as gorgeous and clean-looking as this one and not having it be greener than current-day vessels would have been a real shame.
