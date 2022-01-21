American Yacht Owner Sells 92-Foot Model, Goes Bigger With Horizon FD110 Superyacht

This experienced owner received his 92-foot yacht two years ago. It was a tri-deck Horizon FD92, which carried him and his loved ones across turquoise waters in the Caribbean and Bahamas. But he recently decided to go bigger – so he ordered a brand-new 110-foot Horizon luxury superyacht.
The American owner sold the FD92 at the 2021 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show and moved on to work on the plans for his next yacht soon after. The new vessel features a contemporary, elegant style, and it has plenty of space to satisfy the owner’s requirements.
The superyacht is also a tri-deck, and it features a large open flybridge. Here, a wet bar and a lounging space are included alongside the helm station. The vessel also has an enclosed skylounge (something that is often seen on the shipyard’s models) with a dayhead, which can be closed off for more privacy.
On the boat deck aft, a lounge and bar will welcome the guests. To fit the customer’s needs, the superyacht comes with some special modifications, such as the built-in seating and dining area. Guests will find relaxation in the jacuzzi added on the foredeck. Here, they’ll also benefit from plenty of space and other high-end amenities.
The yacht’s interior also has to match the luxurious exterior. Oak with a satin finish and high-gloss walnut accents will be used in most spaces. Additional design aspects include subtle Art Deco components and sunburst motifs, which will continue onto the lower deck.
There, passengers can find accommodation in four rooms. A storage area is also included on this deck. On the main deck, beyond the large galley that can be separated from the main salon, the owners will have a full-beam master bedroom with his-and-hers en suites.
Crew quarters are positioned forward and can accommodate up to six people. This arrangement makes room for a large private beach club area from where passengers can enjoy stunning views. It also allows for plenty of storage space for water toys and dive gear.
The new FD110 is currently under construction. The luxury superyacht is expected to get delivered to its Florida-based owners next year.
