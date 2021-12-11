Portofino 52 Superyacht Concept Has an Outdoor Cinema, Fire Pit and Scenic Wine Cellar

Rossinavi is one of the most renowned high-end luxury yacht builders in the world. The shipyard combines more than three decades of hull-building knowledge with unrivaled Italian elegance to create one-of-a-kind luxury yachts. Each motor yacht is completely custom-made to meet the customer's requirements.
Its latest creation, the Portofino 52, was designed in collaboration with Enrico Gobbi's Team For Design. Made for transoceanic routes, the concept features a mix of modern and classic elegance, as well as plenty of amenities to keep the owner and the guests entertained on their long voyages.
Measuring 179 ft (52 meters) in length, Portofino is optimized to deliver unique experiences. It features a large 1,399 sq ft (130 sq meters) sundeck that can be used for a variety of activities, no matter the time of the day or the weather conditions. There's also a panoramic bar on the sundeck that allows guests to enjoy the incredible views.
Moving on to the bow area of the upper deck, passengers will be welcomed by an open-air cinema where they can watch their favorite movies. Adding to the cozy atmosphere is a fire pit placed ahead of the cinema with comfortable seating around it.
The main deck features full-height windows on three sides, which not only fill up the place with natural light, emphasize the neutral tones used on the decorations and furniture but also offer nice views from the main saloon. Apart from the saloon, guests will also enjoy a bar that can be easily served from the pantry that has a scenic wine and cigar cellar.
Positioned forward on the main deck is the owner's full-beam cabin, which measures 560 sq ft (52 sq meters). The stairs and ventilation trunks were placed in the outermost part of the hull. This way, the noise levels are minimized for maximum comfort.
A wide beach club is taking everyone closer to the sea. It has enough space for a wellness area and a fold-down terrace. The whole place is illuminated by a glass-floored pool situated on the main deck. Other amenities include a spa area, which also has a steam bath or hammam.
In terms of performance, the superyacht was made to withstand long journeys and offer the comfort needed. That is possible thanks to a stabilization system and the Zero Noise technology implemented by Rossinavi, which the shipyard says "drastically reduces the onboard noise and vibrations."
The vessel gets its power from two Caterpillar C32 engines that can take it to a top speed of 17 mph (28 kph). When cruising, the Portofino 52 reaches 14 mph (22 kph) on 4,603 miles (7,408 km).
For now, the Portofino 52 is just a concept. But if everything goes well, we might see this superyacht hit the water in the near future.
