Gigantic 265-Foot Superyacht Completes Breathtaking North Sea Passing, Nearly Got Stuck

If you thought that only luxury car launches can cause a stir in the automotive world, it means you haven’t experienced the glorious maiden voyage of a superyacht. Not only the flagship vessel of a world-famous Dutch shipyard, but also one of today’s largest superyachts, Galactica was cheered by everyone, all the way through the notorious tight canals of the North Sea. Here’s a closer look, as it gets ready for sea trials.
One of the most exciting events in the world of luxury yachts was the start of Galactica’s maiden voyage, earlier this month. Now, the famous Heesen shipyard is giving us a glimpse into the vessel’s spectacular journey through the challenging canals, and a close-up of its massive, convertible helipad.
Initially dubbed Project Cosmos, the mammoth 265-footer (80 meters) was unveiled in 2020. It was not only the yard’s largest project to date, but also become its most celebrated one, as it turned instantly famous all over the world. Although it was built of aluminum, instead of the steel that it typically used for massive yachts, which made it lighter and more dynamic, Galactica is still a massive beast. The shipyard’s team had to constantly take measurements each step of the way, when Galactica departed on its first voyage.
Locks and bridges have a very tight clearance, and the massive vessel nearly got stuck several times, Daily Mail reports. Galactica squeezing under railroad bridges was certainly a sight to behold, but a routine process for the Heesen team, who goes through the same steps with each superyacht launch.
But Galactica is now ready for its final sea trials, before being delivered to its owner. The shipyard revealed the final part of the journey from Oss to the port of Harlingen. After barely making it underneath low bridges, and being delayed by water levels being too high, the flagship vessel eventually made it through, unscathed.
A closer look of the opulent ship revealed its giant helipad that transform into a stunning open-air cinema. Up to 12 guests will enjoy plenty of room on board this spacious floating mansion, and a custom limousine tender will be waiting in the garage. Remarkably, the giant Galactica is also set to become the fastest aluminum yachts in this size category.
Both the owner and the price are still shrouded in mystery, but we’re likely to find out more about this opulent beast as it will start cruising in the most luxurious exotic places.
