Gigantic 265-Foot Superyacht Completes Breathtaking North Sea Passing, Nearly Got Stuck

If you thought that only luxury car launches can cause a stir in the automotive world, it means you haven’t experienced the glorious maiden voyage of a superyacht. Not only the flagship vessel of a world-famous Dutch shipyard, but also one of today’s largest superyachts, Galactica was cheered by everyone, all the way through the notorious tight canals of the North Sea. Here’s a closer look, as it gets ready for sea trials.

12 photos