Feadship's Luxury Superyacht JUICE Leaves Its Shed for the First Time

Dutch shipyard Feadship launched a new 71-meter (233-ft) superyacht that screams luxury. The new vessel, christened JUICE, left its shed from the Netherlands capital this past weekend and offered an incredible show to the onlookers. People had the chance to see the yacht for the first time and gaze at its beauty given by its sleek lines and "contemporary elegance."
JUICE was commissioned by a repeat Feadship client who is a keen collector of modern art. The 3D logo of the name comes from a 1967 work by American artist Ed Ruscha. Auction experts will recognize the expression "juice on top," which is similar to "icing on the cake."
And that's what the owner wanted from this 71-meter (233-ft) vessel: to make it even better. For that, he worked together with the designers at RWD to create the exterior of JUICE. One striking feature is the walk-around superstructure from where guests can admire the turquoise water.
An eight-meter (26-ft) pool located on the main deck is where passengers can find relaxation. Glass was used extensively, making the exterior seem like it blends with the interior. Even the rails and the sides of the pool are made of glass.
These surfaces contrast nicely with the structural parts and the pillars and stairs, which are finished in polished stainless steel. Beneath the large flush foredeck, the vessel has enough room for three custom tenders: a 10-meter (33-ft) limo, an eight-meter (26-ft) guest RIB tender, and a rescue boat. All of these can be launched using the gullwing doors in the hull.
The interior of the yacht was designed by the renowned architect Peter Marino. The owner made sure that all of the best materials were chosen to craft the inside of this vessel. He paid attention to all the details and worked with the architect to select the luxe pieces for JUICE, including the veneer for the central staircase.
Other features that you'll find onboard this luxury superyacht are a complete owner's deck located between the bridge and main decks, four guest suites on the main deck, a lower deck cinema, a gym on the sun deck, and an incredible beach club.
