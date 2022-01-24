Big Pharma Millionaire’s Luxury Yacht up for Sale, Following Money Laundering Charges

“Enjoy your expensive luxury yacht while you still can” would be a good motto for some of the shady millionaires out there. The beautiful Queen Anne yacht, for example, was cruising in some great exotic locations just a couple of years ago, with its private owner onboard, only to end up being offered at auction by the U.S. Marshalls Service.
It’s no secret that millionaires like to boast all kinds of luxury toys, from four-wheeled ones to private jets and floating mansions. The trouble with that is that everything can be lost in the blink of an eye in cases where justice needs to be served. Sezgin Baran Korkmaz seemed to have it all just a few years ago, when his company SBK Holding acquired several other ones, including Biofarma. The Turkish millionaire was even celebrated as one of Turkey’s most successful businessmen.
But it turned out that Korkmaz was actually using his network of businesses to launder money coming from a tax credit fraud regarding a renewable energy company in the U.S. The acclaimed businessman disappeared after being accused of laundering more than $133 million and ended up being arrested in Austria last summer, where he is now waiting to be extradited to the U.S. for the fraud and money laundering charges.
As a result, one of his expensive toys, a luxury yacht estimated at $17 million, is now for sale through a sealed bid auction. The auction was set up by the U.S. Marshalls Service to be handled by Fraser Yachts.
The 152-footer (46 meters) is only four years old and was built in Turkey, by Gentech, with an exterior design by Unielle Yacht Design. Queen Anne’s clean yet sophisticated design reveals spacious living areas, a generous master suite with a private office and a walk-in wardrobe, plus four more suites, each featuring an entertainment center, TV screens, and en-suite bathrooms.
On the top deck, the controversial millionaire must have enjoyed many evenings in the jacuzzi or having a drink at the cocktail bar with stunning views. Stylish but also performant, Queen Anne can reach a top speed of around 15 knots (17 mph/27.7 kph).
More details are only available to those interested in making an offer for this luxury yacht, with bidding starting at $5.5 million. The deadline is February 17, 2022, after which Korkmaz’s former boat will start a clean chapter.
