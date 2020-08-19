New Officina Armare $3 Million Catamaran Aquanaut Is the SUV of the Sea

The latest concept from Officina Armare Design is directly inspired by SUVs, both in terms of actual design and in more abstract notions like the spirit of adventure one attaches to the mighty SUV. Meet Aquanaut, a catamaran so gorgeous and powerful that the only thing more impressive than this is the fact that it comes with its very own submarine.
Aquanaut may be a concept, but it’s not like those other yacht concepts we’ve discussed in other coverstories. This one is actually being built, so it won’t remain on paper for all eternity. More on this later on.
Aquanaut accommodates up to 12 guests and, because it’s so technically advanced, can be operated without a crew. If you can do without a professional cook and waiting personnel, you and 11 of your closest friends (or family) can take to the sea and know for a fact that you will have the best experience possible.
The cat features a well-appointed galley, two difference dining areas (on on the aft deck and one on the foredeck, one larger and the other more intimate, seating just four), professional bar, and a generous deck that can serve as a lounge or sundeck. For those not feeling adventurous enough to take the watertoys out, there are sunbeds and a jacuzzi – two of the things you’ll never find on a land SUV.
a Nemo Submarine by U-Boat Worx, which is why Aquanaut is dubbed a joint effort by Officina Armare and U-Boat Worx.
We’ve spoken about Nemo before: at 2,500 kg (5,510 pounds), it claims to be the world’s lightest personal submarine. It can be towed by an SUV or carried in a superyacht garage, or in this particular case, on a platform of a catamaran. Nemo can go as deep as 100 meters (330 feet) and reach underwater speeds of about 3 knots, has an 8-hour autonomy and carries 2 passengers.
The platform on which it sits on Aquanaut can be lowered under water for release, and it can then serve as a beach club. Or it could be lifted again and be used as a sundeck. For even more space on the deck, especially when at bay, Aquanaut has bulwarks that act as extensions.
Designed by Officina Armare and U-Boat Worx, Aquanaut will be built by the Turkey-based shipyard Licia Yachts. Construction of the first cat is expected to take roughly one year, after which future examples will be made in roughly nine months. The first delivery will be made in 2021. All catamarans will be made to order and come with a starting price tag of $3 million.
Aquanaut may be a concept, but it’s not like those other yacht concepts we’ve discussed in other coverstories. This one is actually being built, so it won’t remain on paper for all eternity. More on this later on.
Aquanaut accommodates up to 12 guests and, because it’s so technically advanced, can be operated without a crew. If you can do without a professional cook and waiting personnel, you and 11 of your closest friends (or family) can take to the sea and know for a fact that you will have the best experience possible.
The cat features a well-appointed galley, two difference dining areas (on on the aft deck and one on the foredeck, one larger and the other more intimate, seating just four), professional bar, and a generous deck that can serve as a lounge or sundeck. For those not feeling adventurous enough to take the watertoys out, there are sunbeds and a jacuzzi – two of the things you’ll never find on a land SUV.
a Nemo Submarine by U-Boat Worx, which is why Aquanaut is dubbed a joint effort by Officina Armare and U-Boat Worx.
We’ve spoken about Nemo before: at 2,500 kg (5,510 pounds), it claims to be the world’s lightest personal submarine. It can be towed by an SUV or carried in a superyacht garage, or in this particular case, on a platform of a catamaran. Nemo can go as deep as 100 meters (330 feet) and reach underwater speeds of about 3 knots, has an 8-hour autonomy and carries 2 passengers.
The platform on which it sits on Aquanaut can be lowered under water for release, and it can then serve as a beach club. Or it could be lifted again and be used as a sundeck. For even more space on the deck, especially when at bay, Aquanaut has bulwarks that act as extensions.
Designed by Officina Armare and U-Boat Worx, Aquanaut will be built by the Turkey-based shipyard Licia Yachts. Construction of the first cat is expected to take roughly one year, after which future examples will be made in roughly nine months. The first delivery will be made in 2021. All catamarans will be made to order and come with a starting price tag of $3 million.