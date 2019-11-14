autoevolution
Nothing is more luxurious for a seafarer than the knowledge that “the only footprints they leave are in the sand,” as Austrian-based builder Silent Yachts promises for any of its revolutionary solar-powered catamarans. It doesn’t hurt that they’re also very luxurious, of course.

Noiseless, Solar-Powered Catamaran from Silent Yachts Gets Flashy Update

The flagship Silent 80 series from the builder is getting a significant, quite flashy update in the form of a 3-deck version that stands out for being the “most spacious model to date” (despite being only 24 meters long) and for being highly customizable and versatile. The triple decker comes with a panoramic air-conditioned saloon on the flybridge, which owners can opt to have as an open space (skylounge) or closed (flydeck): the choice is entirely up to the owner.

“We thought we can make another step forward with the new model,” Silent Yachts founder and chief executive Michael Köhler says in a statement to The Marine News. “The additional sky lounge is a very convenient space and helps stretch out the period of using the boat. The extra space on top extends social areas onboard, while offering new opportunities in terms of layout.”

The 3-deck version of Silent 80 gives it unlimited cruising range. Fitted with 70 solar panels on the flybridge, the catamaran charges by day and can cruise for the entire duration of the night in complete silence. Imagine hearing nothing but the sound of waves as you glide by.

“Solar power is about square metres, so we need to dedicate as much surface to the solar panels as possible, while keeping the overall balance in shape. What I tried to achieve is an interesting Italian design, sophisticated and refined,” Köhler explains.

Designed by Marco Casali of Too-Design, the luxury vessel comes with 3 different propulsion systems, depending on the owner’s needs and desire to protect the environment. There is the hybrid version, which couples two 220 hp diesel engines with 2 electric motors, and is thus able to reach top speeds of over 20 knots.

The cruiser version promises noiseless cruising with zero emissions and unlimited range. This version is the slowest but also the cheapest in terms of purchase price, maintenance and operational costs. It also promises the highest level of security and reliability, Silent Yachts underlines.

The e-power version is faster than the cruiser, thanks to two 250kW electric motors that will guarantee a top speed of 18 knots and 100 nautical miles per day, or a cruising speed of 6-7 knots and a range of over 100 nautical miles per day. The latter version promises operation in complete silence.

A fourth option is also possible: the Kite version, which includes a towing kite with full automatic control. This is Silent Yachts’ version of a sail boat without the inconvenience of actually having conventional sails on deck, as they would take up a lot of space and create shade for the solar panels. The builder says the kite flies at about 100-150 meters above the catamaran, where winds are stronger, which means it can generate up to 20 times more power per square meter. It really doesn’t get any greener than this, seriously.

Silent 80 can accommodate up to 10 guests in a total of 5 cabins, which can be fitted with a double bed or two singles. The interior layout is equally customizable, so the owner can pick and choose according to preferences, and the builder will make sure every detail is in place. The owner’s cabin, situated up front, will feature a walk-in office with a desk.

Because there is no engine room, Silent 80 can easily fit a 4.5-meter tender, amphibious car and gyrocopter on floats. The idea is to pack as many “essentials” as possible on board this 24-meter boat, which makes it ideal for spending longer stretches at sea – even months in a row.

Prices for the 3-decker start at $6.5 million and 5 models have already been ordered. They are currently under construction on a shipyard in Italy, with the first model set for delivery in 2020.
