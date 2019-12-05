Miami Artist Alexander Mijares Turns Sunreef Catamaran Into Sailing Art

If your yacht isn’t artsy enough, you can always turn it into a sailing canvas for a local artist. The result may surprise even skeptics – and here’s an example of how it could play out.
Miami artist Alexander Mijares has teamed up with Sunreef Yachts, giving one of their catamarans the artsy treatment by turning it into a sailing canvas, the Marine News reports. The result is called “Pieces of Me,” a custom paint job / wrap that pays homage to Mijares’ Cuban and Spanish roots, with not so subtle nods to his hometown.
The yacht installation is currently on display at the Fontainebleau Marina in Miami Beach for the 2019 edition of Art Basel, where it will remain until Sunday, December 8. It is a dazzling attempt to juxtapose some of the colorful energy of the city of Miami onto the cool blue of the sea, using the large hull of the cat as canvas.
Named by Forbes one of most influential American artists of the moment, Mijares is also popular with celebrities, in particular Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Kevin Hart and Pharrell.
Meanwhile, Sunreef Yachts makes powerful, highly customizable catamarans. The 70 Sunreef Power cat used for the installation is part of the Dutch builder’s current offer that also includes the 60 Sunreef Power, the 80 and the 100 Sunreef Power.
With a very generous floorplan, this particular model is highly customizable, offering housing and luxury amenities for up to 12 guests. The main deck saloon doubles as an expansive, semi-open dining and sunning area, isolated from crew quarters for more privacy. There is also a lounge and terrace, while the flybridge can comfortably house a spa pool, a bar, sunpads and a dining area.
“Thanks to her innovative aft garage and hydraulic platform, the 70 Sunreef Power can easily store and launch the tender and jet ski anytime,” Sunreef Yachts says. The 70 Sunreef Power is perfect for daily cruises and extended stays at sea, offering easy access to all kinds of toys and water sports.
With Mijares’ help, it’s also genuine art now.
