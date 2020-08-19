This Mercedes-AMG G 63 Was Injected With a Healthy Dose of Aftermarket Magic

We’ll have to state the obvious and say that Mercedes-AMG's ferocious G 63 is one hell of machine straight out of the factory, before it even receives any sort of performance enhancements. This vicious beast is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that will gladly produce up to 577 hp (585 PS) and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque output.
A nine-speed AMG Speedshift TCT automatic gearbox carries this power to G 63’s enormous 22-inch wheels, delivering a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph) and a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of no more than 4.5 seconds.
The innovative AMG Ride Control suspension and speed-sensitive sports power steering optimize handling by a considerable margin, while an optional high-performance exhaust system will certainly spice things up even further!
Oh, and don’t even get me started on that magnificent interior and its meticulously designed gauges, carbon fiber steering wheel or Nappa leather-covered seats, okay? In sharp contrast to that muscular exterior, the inside of a Mercedes-AMG G 63 is incredibly elegant. Additionally, the cabin is very – and I mean, very – generous in terms of space.
Posaidon is a reputed German auto tuner, mainly specializing in Mercedes-AMGs of all shapes and sizes. Their extensive list of projects is truly fascinating and serves to let you know that these folks aren’t playing around. To give you a better idea about what they’re up to, let’s take a look at how they’ve enhanced this G 63’s performance, almost putting its original output figures to shame.
Yes, you’ve read that correctly. The V8 powerplant will now deliver up to 940 ponies (damn!) and a humungous 943 pound-feet (1,278 Nm) of torque. This colossal power makes the G 63 fully capable of accelerating 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in as little as 3.6 seconds, which is simply mind-boggling!
The firm equipped the G 63 with a brand-new exhaust, but this baby’s trunk is where the party’s at. It houses a secondary tank that fuels the water-methanol injection, which ultimately plays a key role in producing those sweet extra ponies.
Top speed is electronically limited to 174 mph (280 kph) and the ECU’s software has been updated to match the latest power output numbers. Furthermore, additional braking power is provided by a set of AMG carbon-ceramic brakes, while a customized hood with carbon fiber inlets not only helps the relentless engine breathe more freely, but also makes Mercedes-AMG's G63 look that much tougher.
Look, fitting a tuning kit on a car’s engine is one thing, but putting it through a painstaking process of thoughtful aftermarket surgery is an entirely different story. Posaidon means business, and this G 63 proves it!
