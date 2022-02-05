10K-Mile 2007 Ducati 1098S Tricolore Appears to Dig Its High-End Aftermarket Jewelry

A 1098S is the sort of bike that’ll put a smile on your face as soon as you twist its throttle.
This 2007 MY Ducati 1098S Tricolore shows just over 10k miles (16,000 km) on the odometer, and it sports a plethora of tasteful add-ons installed under current ownership. For starters, the creature’s handlebars were fitted with Ducabike levers and Rizoma grips, while its OEM windshield has been removed in favor of a tinted Puig substitute.
Moving rearward, you will spot a ProGrip tank protector, CNC-machined aftermarket foot pegs, and a new solo saddle from Ducati Performance. The standard clutch cover was replaced with a SpeedyMoto unit, and the Duc’s Marchesini wheels were wrapped in a pair of Michelin Power 5 tires with 2020 date codes.
Underneath its gorgeous bodywork, the 1098S Tricolore hides a fuel-injected 1,099cc L-twin mill with eight desmodromic valves, dual overhead camshafts, and a solid compression ratio of 12.5:1. The liquid-cooled gladiator is coupled with a hydraulically-actuated dry multi-plate clutch and a six-speed gearbox, which turns the rear 17-inch hoop via a drive chain.
At approximately 9,750 rpm, the engine is capable of generating up to 160 wicked horses, while a peak torque output of 90 pound-feet (122 Nm) will be summoned at 8,000 spins per minute. Before hitting a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph), the bike can devour the quarter-mile sprint in just under 10.6 spine-tingling ticks.
Bologna’s missile is supported by TiN-coated 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks and a TTXR shock absorber, both of which hail from Ohlins’ catalog. Up front, braking duties are taken good care of thanks to dual 330 mm (13 inches) semi-floating discs and four-piston Brembo calipers. At six o’clock, you’ll find a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) brake rotor and a twin-piston caliper.
The Italian stunner is waiting to change hands on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where you may register your bids until Thursday, February 10. For the time being, the top bidder is prepared to spend 5,600 bones on this 1098S Tricolore, but you’ll obviously have to do better if you plan on meeting the reserve price.
