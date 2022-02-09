Monaco Millionaire Owns Both an Exquisite French Superyacht and a Prized Luxury Regatta

Few things define true luxury as well as yachting does. But while most millionaires either go for a motor superyacht or a classic sailing yacht, this particular one is enjoying both worlds. Why choose, when he can have both? His racing boat is winning prestigious competitions, while his gorgeous superyacht is meant for lavish relaxation and fun.
The millionaire owner of a company specializing in hospital infrastructure development, active in Africa, Roberto Tomasini Grinover is well known in the world regatta sailing. In 2015, he won the prize for “Owner of the Year,” after his vessel, Maxi 72 Robertissima III, became Vice World Champion.
A true sailing connoisseur, Grinover seems to also know how to appreciate a motor superyacht. His other stunning toy is aptly called La Pellegrina, after the most famous pearl in the world. This yacht is esthetically pleasing above all else. Built by a prestigious French shipyard, Chantier Naval Couach, in 2012, this 162-footer (49.5 meters) features an exquisite interior designed by Jean-Pierre Fantini, and it’s one of the brightest and most luminous we’ve ever seen.
Not just elegant, but also robust, La Pellegrina boasts a resilient hull made of carbon-reinforced glass Kevlar. The generous exterior spaces and the floor-to-ceiling windows in the main saloon enhance a feeling of freedom. Several outdoor dining areas can be enjoyed on the aft deck or the sundeck, together with a spa jacuzzi and well-placed sunbeds.
Up to 12 guests can be accommodated in six cabins, each with a different design, their own entertainment system, and en-suite bathrooms boasting premium marbles. The master suite on the bridge deck is fit for a millionaire, offering access to a private deck area. Of course, a generous beach club and a great selection of water toys are ready for fun activities while cruising. And the elegant La Pellegrina can cruise almost anywhere, thanks to its transatlantic range of 4,000 nautical miles (4,600 miles/7,408 km).
It would seem that the yachting millionaire is ready to focus on just his prized regatta, or perhaps go for a new superyacht. His refined French yacht is up for grabs, with an asking price of almost $17 million, according to the Camper & Nicholsons listing. It’s time for another connoisseur to appreciate its qualities.
