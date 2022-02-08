A $10 Million Custom-Built Luxury Yacht Became Too Small for This Real-Estate Mogul

For some millionaires, owning a yacht becomes a very personal affair, and their collaboration with a certain brand continues for decades. This particular yacht owner went from his first boat in the ‘1975s to a recent massive superyacht, with several other vessels in between. One of them, a truly custom family yacht, can inspire a new generation with its family cruising capabilities.
Selling a yacht that’s been in your family for a decade is similar to parting with a beloved, heavily-customized car, except that it costs $10.45 million – that is, according to the Fraser listing for the Dreamer. This was Sam Shalem’s last yacht before deciding to move on to an even bigger model. The real estate mogul was very involved in the building process of this vessel, which was his third.
The American company Hargrave built the Dreamer at an Antalya shipyard specializing in large composite yachts. At the time, in 2011, this 136-footer (41.5 meters) turned heads with its sleek silhouette, and the interior was equally impressive. Shalem told Yachts International that he sourced everything, from the custom Italian furniture to the décor items. Even the galley is in fact his personal gourmet kitchen, including premium appliances, a large cooking island, and an Italian leather banquette.
The millionaire owner loves to cook for his family when they’re cruising to the Bahamas or in the Mediterranean, and he also enjoys barbecuing on the sun deck, close to the jacuzzi. In the evening, the family is ready for movie nights in the sky lounge, with a big TV screen. Up to ten guests can be accommodated in six cabins, including one with bunk beds for the kids. There’s more than seven feet (2.1 meters) of headroom throughout, and the modern interior is both cozy and elegant, in neutral shades.
But, as impressive as it is, the Dreamer became too small for the real-estate mogul’s family. The same American builder, Hargrave, designed a 186-footer (56.6 meters), its most complex project to date, for Shalem. The downsizing trend isn’t for everyone, and doesn’t seem to apply to superyachts.
