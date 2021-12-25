213-Foot Project Neptune Superyacht Slices Through the Waves Like a Torpedo

Turkish shipyard Turquoise Yachts has teamed up with Italian design house Hot Lab to create a luxurious superyacht with a sporty design. Dubbed Project Nepture, the 213-foot yacht is said to resemble a "torpedo slicing through the water."
Turquoise is known for building timeless vessels that satisfy the needs of its customers. Following the success of the M/Y Turquoise luxury motor yacht built in 2011, the Istanbul-based shipyard has been delivering plenty of megayachts ranging from 144 feet (44 meters) to 253 feet (77 meters) in length to clients from all over the world.
Project Neptune is the latest superyacht intended to provide exceptional value in the area of 180-213 feet (55-65 meters). Both the exterior and the interior of this toy were designed by renowned Hot Lab. The yacht has a modern look with a sleek steel hull and sporty lines. It's a spacious vessel that was styled to appear even longer when hitting the waves. According to the yard, it resembles a torpedo that slices through the water.
It has a voluminous interior that is filled with natural light that comes through large windows that surround Project Neptune. This also creates the impression of even more room, making the interior blend with the exterior and offering passengers incredible ocean views.
According to Boat International, the vessel can accommodate a total of 14 passengers across four guest cabins, two VIP suites, and the owner's suite. The crew quarters comprise a captain's cabin, a first officer cabin, and seven double cabins.
The yacht features a main saloon and dining room, a cinema, and a gym. The beach club is certainly impressive, having a glass ceiling that is actually the bottom of a large swimming pool positioned above. The light that comes from above creates a unique effect. Since it's a toy for the rich, the vessel cannot miss the helipad, which also provides enough space for outdoor entertainment areas.
For now, there's no word on Project Neptune's propulsion system or what its performances would be. However, Turquoise has specified that the superyacht will be equipped with Naiad Zero Speed stabilizers, which will help reduce the vessel's roll.
