Project C138 Superyacht Hits the Water, Becomes RIO in Epic Private Ceremony

CRN, an Italian yacht builder that is part of the Ferretti Group, has launched the Project C138. The luxury superyacht was christened RIO this weekend during an epic private ceremony held at the builder’s facility in Ancona, Italy.
The news comes hot on the heels of the announcement that the yacht had been sold by Alex Heyes and David Westwood of TWW Yachts. The momentous occasion was celebrated this weekend in Ancona, where the vessel got its bow in the water for the first time.
RIO measures 62 meters (203-ft) in length, and it has an “elegant yet supremely sporty” look, given by the hull lines and its near-vertical bow. The exterior was designed by the Omega Architects studio, while the interior was drawn by designers from Pulina Exclusive Interiors.
Its beam measures 11.2 meters (36.7 ft), and it has plenty of space to accommodate up to 12 guests across four decks. There’s an Owner’s suite, two VIPs (one located on the main deck and the other on the lower deck), and three suites on the lower deck. Passengers can move between decks using an elevator.
Rio was designed as a versatile luxury superyacht capable of providing the ultimate retreat for both the Owner and his loved ones. It has spaces created to be used either as private resorts or as open areas where everyone can gather and socialize. CRN made sure that guests would enjoy their time both indoors and in the outdoor living areas, so it included a wellness lounge and fitness area in the beach club.
The Owner’s deck can also be used both as a retreat and as a social zone: there are really no rules when it comes to RIO. The 62-meter (203-ft) vessel is an embodiment of CRN’s expertise, representing the Owner’s vision and character.
There’s no word on its technical specifications yet. More information is expected to be revealed as soon as RIO makes its public debut later this year.
RIO measures 62 meters (203-ft) in length, and it has an “elegant yet supremely sporty” look, given by the hull lines and its near-vertical bow. The exterior was designed by the Omega Architects studio, while the interior was drawn by designers from Pulina Exclusive Interiors.
Its beam measures 11.2 meters (36.7 ft), and it has plenty of space to accommodate up to 12 guests across four decks. There’s an Owner’s suite, two VIPs (one located on the main deck and the other on the lower deck), and three suites on the lower deck. Passengers can move between decks using an elevator.
Rio was designed as a versatile luxury superyacht capable of providing the ultimate retreat for both the Owner and his loved ones. It has spaces created to be used either as private resorts or as open areas where everyone can gather and socialize. CRN made sure that guests would enjoy their time both indoors and in the outdoor living areas, so it included a wellness lounge and fitness area in the beach club.
The Owner’s deck can also be used both as a retreat and as a social zone: there are really no rules when it comes to RIO. The 62-meter (203-ft) vessel is an embodiment of CRN’s expertise, representing the Owner’s vision and character.
There’s no word on its technical specifications yet. More information is expected to be revealed as soon as RIO makes its public debut later this year.