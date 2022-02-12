This 233-Foot Luxury Superyacht Concept Looks as Sharp as a Knife

It's the first superyacht concept created by Italian design studio SkyStyle, which has been focusing so far on advanced aviation conceptual design. The studio has collaborated with firms like Boeing, pushing the boundaries of what an aircraft cabin could offer.
But recently, SkyStyle decided to step up its game and test the water (pun intended) with a new project meant for the sea, not air. The result is a luxurious vessel that truly lives up to its name. The Unique 71 superyacht was designed for an owner who is looking for a unique combination of speed and elegance at sea.
This seemed to have grabbed the attention of many industry players, including the Denison Yachting company. SkyStyle's lead designers, Max Pardo and Lucas Colombo met with the company at the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show, where they decided to team up in order to bring this concept to the market.
"We were introduced to Alex at MYS 2021 by our SuperyachtOne friends. Denison showed great interest in the project and our intention to add new and fresh values to the yacht industry," said Lucas Colombo in a statement.
The massive use of glass makes the exterior seamlessly blend with the interior, allowing passengers to enjoy the blue of the ocean. However, that doesn't mean privacy isn't a thing on Unique 71. The opacity of the yacht's glass panels can be adjusted to set the desired mood, provide seclusion, or offer unrestricted views.
Inside, up to 12 guests can be accommodated in six suites that spread across four decks. Passengers can enjoy privacy in four cabins and one VIP suite, while the owner will benefit from a large stateroom. The master stateroom will be outfitted with an illuminated ceiling that can also open up to let the ocean breeze in. Each deck can be accessed via an elevator or a central staircase.
Made to offer guests the ultimate yachting experience, the Unique 71 comes with plenty of entertainment and relaxation areas, including a 12-seat theater, a gym, a sauna, a billiard room, and a bar.
If that's still not enough, passengers can find relaxation on the large beach club. Here, they'll be able to enjoy to sea both at day and during the night – thanks to a raised platform that fills the area with light.
In terms of performance, this superyacht was designed for speed. According to Boat International, the Unique 71 will be able to cruise at 25 knots (29 mph/ 46 kph) and split the waves at a top speed of 30 knots (35 mph/ 56 kph) with twin diesel engines.
For now, this luxury superyacht is just a concept that lives through the renderings provided by SkyStyle, but we might see it in the near future hit the water. Dension's Alex G. Clarke said that "the challenge is to find a shipyard that can understand this vision and the client's goals—both as an individual and in their business/personal use of the yacht."
But recently, SkyStyle decided to step up its game and test the water (pun intended) with a new project meant for the sea, not air. The result is a luxurious vessel that truly lives up to its name. The Unique 71 superyacht was designed for an owner who is looking for a unique combination of speed and elegance at sea.
This seemed to have grabbed the attention of many industry players, including the Denison Yachting company. SkyStyle's lead designers, Max Pardo and Lucas Colombo met with the company at the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show, where they decided to team up in order to bring this concept to the market.
"We were introduced to Alex at MYS 2021 by our SuperyachtOne friends. Denison showed great interest in the project and our intention to add new and fresh values to the yacht industry," said Lucas Colombo in a statement.
The massive use of glass makes the exterior seamlessly blend with the interior, allowing passengers to enjoy the blue of the ocean. However, that doesn't mean privacy isn't a thing on Unique 71. The opacity of the yacht's glass panels can be adjusted to set the desired mood, provide seclusion, or offer unrestricted views.
Inside, up to 12 guests can be accommodated in six suites that spread across four decks. Passengers can enjoy privacy in four cabins and one VIP suite, while the owner will benefit from a large stateroom. The master stateroom will be outfitted with an illuminated ceiling that can also open up to let the ocean breeze in. Each deck can be accessed via an elevator or a central staircase.
Made to offer guests the ultimate yachting experience, the Unique 71 comes with plenty of entertainment and relaxation areas, including a 12-seat theater, a gym, a sauna, a billiard room, and a bar.
If that's still not enough, passengers can find relaxation on the large beach club. Here, they'll be able to enjoy to sea both at day and during the night – thanks to a raised platform that fills the area with light.
In terms of performance, this superyacht was designed for speed. According to Boat International, the Unique 71 will be able to cruise at 25 knots (29 mph/ 46 kph) and split the waves at a top speed of 30 knots (35 mph/ 56 kph) with twin diesel engines.
For now, this luxury superyacht is just a concept that lives through the renderings provided by SkyStyle, but we might see it in the near future hit the water. Dension's Alex G. Clarke said that "the challenge is to find a shipyard that can understand this vision and the client's goals—both as an individual and in their business/personal use of the yacht."