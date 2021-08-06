The Alexis Superyacht Explorer Is the Goliath of All Concepts

“Spectacular” is an apt description for this dream superyacht with explorer capabilities, rendered a couple of years before the latest trend in naval design prompted by a surge in demand for superyacht explorers. Alexis, by designer Steve Kozloff, is part of the long-running Goliath series of superyachts and megayachts, all of them with superyacht capabilities, meant to showcase what can be achieved in the field if you’re willing to simply throw the rulebook out the window.
Kozloff knows a thing or two about throwing said book and completely ignoring tradition. The naval designer, self-taught engineer and Renaissance man is all about delivering unexpected projects that sit at the intersection of opulent luxury and maximum performance. Look no further than his Arctic Owl or the Galleon concept, which are also part of the Goliath series, for proof. You will also find the Galleon, arguably Kozloff's most bonkers creation, in the gallery above.
Alexis is no different. Unveiled in 2018, just one (figurative) blink of an eye before demand for superyacht explorers went through the roof, it is “a marriage between elegance and capability.” It’s also brimming with luxury amenities of the most outrageous kind so, yes, if we’re going to dream a dream about the perfect vessel to travel the world, this would be it!
endless entertainment possibilities, whether on land, on water or in the air.
Alexis did all this before them. With a total length of 117 meters (384 feet) and nine decks, it can serve as a superyacht for cruising around the Caribbean or the Mediterranean, a proper research vessel, or an explorer. It can also be a combination of all these, depending on the owner and the depth of his or her pockets. With a steel, ice-class hull and aluminum superstructure, it is massive in size, offering ample volume for whatever is needed on board.
Kozloff imagines Alexis offering accommodation for 20 guests and additional crew. There are not one, but three master suites on board, including the owner’s suite, which is placed at the stern and comes with private terrace and private pool. Due to its location, the master suite also comes with direct access to the generously-sized beach club.
Guests are free to use the second pool at the bow of the superyacht. Both pools are a patented Kozloff design, featuring hard covers that allow the surface to be used for something else when the pool is closed. In other concepts, for instance, Kozloff places gazebos or even a dancefloor on top of the pool. With Alexis, the main advantage of these hard covers is that they allow staff to not drain the water out of the pool when it’s not in use or when weather conditions get rough.
Amenities include a large and open sky bar on the top deck, as well as two spas on the sixth level. Why settle for one when you can have the best things in life in pairs, right? Kozloff doesn’t go into more details regarding on the interior, but one can imagine Alexis with a cinema, various lounge rooms and entertaining areas and, given its versatility, maybe even a research lab. The designer only mentions “many private indoor and outdoor areas” and the phrase “full luxury,” and expects our imagination to do the rest.
two submarines, “multiple” tenders, and a variety of water toys. Two cranes can be used to load and offload all these or research equipment with ease.
For “worst case scenario”-type of situations, Alexis is fitted with four freefall lifeboats that can be deployed even at rough sea. The superyacht also has heated handrails and doorknobs.
Power would come from four diesel-electric Cummins engines delivering a total of 8,000 hp, but Kozloff says the owner could opt for hybrid. After all, if he can afford such a superyacht, he can afford to pay extra for hybrid. In return, that (rich) owner would get a superyacht that is “luxurious, beautiful and safe for any type of sea voyage,” guaranteed to “take [him] to any port on earth nonstop without having to refuel and can be on station for extended periods of time.”
