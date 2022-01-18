Unique 71 Yacht Concept Honors Its Name, Flaunts Fresh, Futuristic, and Sporty Design

Just like its name suggests, the Unique 71 concept is a one-of-a-kind, futuristic yacht design meant to satisfy the most challenging client. It is the creation of a studio that specializes in aviation projects and wants to now break into the yachting industry, with this being its first such project.
The very association of the name SkyStyle with the Unique 71 yacht concept grabs your attention, as the Italian design studio is renowned for its advanced aviation conceptual design. It has worked with companies such as Boeing and has so far strived to test the boundaries of what’s possible in an aircraft cabin, redesigning the executive aviation world, as it clearly explains on its website.
But now, the studio wants to test other waters and the Unique 71 concept is its first attempt to dip its toes into the yachting industry. The gorgeous ship design is a 233 ft (71 m) long custom vessel meant for cruising the oceans in luxury and speed. It will have a cruising speed of 25 knots and will be able to reach a top speed of 30 knots, according to Boat International.
It has a 13 m (42 ft) beam, a sharp, pointed bow, an aluminum hull, and an interior created in a way that allows the vessel to connect with the environment. Generous transparent surfaces surround the social areas and the opacity of the glass panels flanking the yacht can be adjusted according to the mood, making the vessel more transparent or intimate.
The four decks of the Unique 71 are easily accessible via an elevator or a central staircase, and the yacht can accommodate up to 12 guests in its four cabins, one VIP suite, and the owner’s master stateroom. There’s also a touch-and-go helipad.
Luxury and entertainment sources are a priority onboard the Unique 71, with guests being able to enjoy a 12-seat theater, a sauna, a gym, a billiard and bar room, a plunge pool with an automatic cover, and plenty of relaxation areas. The yacht can be configured in various layouts according to the customer’s preferences, as its generous dimensions allow it.
This stunning yacht concept can come to fruition exclusively via the Denison Yachting company, which teamed up with SkyStyle to market the Unique 71.
